80 things you need to pack for a holiday: the ultimate guide

You've got your holiday booked and you've memorised the weather forecast for every hour you're there, so now there's just the small matter of what to pack – and how to fit it all into your suitcase! Whether you're jetting away for a family holiday, a trip with friends or a romantic break with your other half, we've done the hard part for you by compiling your need-to-know packing guide.
Travel documents:
These are the items you can't afford to travel without. Make sure you have your passport and various travel documents safe in your hand luggage. It’s also worth making a copy before you travel in case anything goes missing.
Valuables, tech and entertainment:
From the all-important phone and charger to your travel currency and camera, you're going to want to save plenty of room in your hand luggage for these valuables and entertainment. Make sure you take an appropriate plug adaptor for your destination, and download some of your favourite films or TV shows to watch on the flight if you have a long journey. Picking up a phrase book or travel guide to the country you're visiting will prove invaluable in helping you to find your way around and impress the locals with your lingo – or at least try.
These are the essentials you can't forget in your hand luggage or suitcase:
1) Passport
2) Insurance documents
3) Boarding pass
4) Visa documents
5) Any other holiday documentation
6) Driving licence
7) Phone
8) Phone charger
9) Plug adaptors
10) Purse and travel money
11) Keys
12) Laptop or tablet
13) Charger for laptop
14) Headphones
15) Camera
16) Camera charger
17) Portable phone charger
18) Pen and notebook
19) Books or magazines
20) Phrase book or travel guide to country you're visiting
Essentials:
These essentials will help to make your journey more comfortable, and will also come in handy once you arrive. Save money (and single-use plastic) by taking your own refillable water bottle that you can fill up after passing through security, and don't forget your sunglasses if you're travelling somewhere hot.
21) Refillable water bottle
22) Glasses or contact lenses
23) Sunglasses
24) Tissues
25) Antibacterial hand gel
27) Any medication you need (plus prescription)
28) A sealable clear plastic bag for any toiletries
29) Hand cream (under 100ml)
30) Moisturiser (under 100ml)
31) Sleep kit for longer flights with eye mask and ear plugs
32) Travel pillow
If travelling with children:
Keep little ones comfortable and entertained on your travels with snacks, toys and games. Don't forget a spare change of clothes for the journey, as well as any nappies, wet wipes and medication you may need.
33) Change of clothes for the journey
34) Nappies/ underwear
35) Wet wipes
36) Snacks and enough baby food/ milk for the journey
37) Medication
38) Dummies or comforters
39) Toys, games or books
40) Clothes
41) Sun hat
42) Bucket and spade for beach entertainment
43) Specific toiletries for children such as sensitive shampoo
Hold Luggage:
It goes without saying that you're going to want to pack beachwear, swimwear and lots of sun cream if you're going somewhere hot. Make sure you take enough sun cream and after sun to see you through at least the first few days, and pack bug repellent, antiseptic cream and a first aid kit to keep your family happy and healthy throughout your trip.
While you can pick up many toiletries and emergency supplies close to most resorts, taking your own will give you peace of mind that you have everything you need on hand, while saving valuable time to enjoy by the pool or on the beach. Fingers crossed everything will be perfect on your trip, but it’s important to prepare for all eventualities – from packing an umbrella for any sudden downpours to taking a small sewing kit for any clothing malfunctions.
44) First aid kit
45) Toothbrush
46) Toothpaste
47) Mouthwash
48) Dental floss
49) Face and body lotion
50) Cleanser
51) Deodorant
52) Perfume
53) Bug repellent
54) Antiseptic cream
55) Shampoo and conditioner
56) Hair styling products such as hairspray or gel
57) Hairbrush
58) Hair bobbles
59) Hairdryer
60) Hair straighteners or curlers
61) Makeup
62) Makeup remover
63) Sun cream
64) After sun
65) Razor
66) Umbrella
67) Beach umbrella
68) Spare plastic bags for laundry
69) Mini sewing kit
70) Underwear
71) Clothes
72) Sandals and trainers
73) Swimwear
74) Pyjamas
75) Handbag
76) Beach bag
77) Beach towel
78) Goggles or snorkelling mask
79) Jewellery and accessories
80) Belts