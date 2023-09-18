Disneyland Hotel gets a magical royal makeover - excuse us while we holiday like a princess

In 2021, the Disneyland Hotel closed for a 'Royal Transformation'. Its absence would leave fans and loyal Disney-goers craving its return whilst inducing curiosity and intrigue about what the future holds. Next year, on 25 January, the hotel is back.

With 487 rooms and suites on offer - including Superior Rooms, Deluxe Rooms, Castle Club Rooms, Signature Suites, a Princely Suite and a Royal Suite - the landmark hotel accommodates for all of its visitors with each room infused with Disney storytelling. From regal lobbies to dining with Disney characters, the five-star hotel is an opportunity for complete immersion into royal Disney fiction and a literal escape from reality.

© Getty Disneyland Paris is going though a huge transformation, with the recently opened Marvel Avengers Campus and an upcoming Frozen-themed land

"We are thrilled to unveil the newly reimagined Disneyland Hotel, a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating Disney's beloved royalty and storytelling. Our commitment to innovation and unparalleled guest experiences remains unwavering, and we look forward to welcoming guests to one of the most immersive hotels in Europe," said Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris.

© Instagram The Castle Club will offer VIP services including a private elevator and breakfast with Disney Princess Characters

The announcement of the hotel's reopening on Instagram saw fans ecstatic in the comments. One Disney-goer commented: "Finally, it's been too long. Can't wait for April so we can discover the deluxe rooms," and another said: "Red alert!!!!! It's magical."

With children at the heart of its design, a stay in Disneyland's renowned hotel is the ultimate family vacation. Kids can expect prince and princess treatment from the carefully selected Cast Members across the resort from a Royal Greeter to a Concierge.

It doesn't stop there: young guests can literally transform into their favourite Disney character with the My Royal Dream experience which sees them styled into Disney royalty with the help of regal hairstyles, specialised outfits, accessories and even pixie dust.

© Getty Mickey, Minnie and their friends can be found in exclusive regal attire at Disneyland Paris

Natacha added: "This marks a new chapter for Disneyland Paris, as we continue to be one of the leaders of the European tourism industry with our unique blend of immersive storytelling and world-class hospitality."

Indeed, as Europe's number one tourist destination and 5,700 rooms across the park, Disneyland Paris is about to enter a remarkable phase with unprecedented levels of luxury and service. January 2024 can't come quick enough; it's surely too grand to imagine.

