You can now live in Walt Disney's California mansion, but the price is eye-watering – photos

See inside the "Storybook Mansion" that inspired Snow White, Mary Poppins and Winnie the Pooh

Good news for Disney adults, Hollywood fanatics, and design aficionados with several thousand dollars a month to spend on rent: the late Walt Disney's home in Los Angeles has hit the market.

The home, which is straight out of a fairytale, is in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles – where Brad Pitt sold his home recently for $33 million – and it's where the kids' entertainment and theme park mastermind lived in from 1932 to 1950, with his wife Lillian, and their two daughters, Diane (born 1933) and Sharon (born 1936).

Disney ordered the house to be custom built and designed by Frank Crowhurst, and its French-inspired style landed it the nickname Disney's Storybook Mansion, or Storybook Cottage.

The home is listed by Compass through agent Chase Campen, and all of the Disney nostalgia that it evokes could be yours for $40,000 a month.

It was during this time that the animation titan drew inspiration from the house for the classic films Snow White, Mary Poppins and Winnie the Pooh, and during which more iconic films like Pinocchio and Dumbo were also released.

The future lucky resident of the magical home gets to first drive in through the gated entrance into an expansive rotunda, where there's space for up to ten cars to park.

© Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel Hollywood history was made in the home

The home itself, which boasts 6,400-square-feet, features a two-story living room with vaulted wood beamed ceilings and wood paneled walls, four-bedrooms, and five-bathrooms spread across two wings.

It also has a home theater where you can watch all of your favorite Disney movies, just like Disney did himself when they were being made. Its original elements, including the original screen, remain intact, save for some technological updates.

© Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel The theater where Disney himself used to watch dailies of his productions

His daughters Diane and Sharon's playhouse – the two passed away in 2013 and 1993, respectively – which he built with Snow White as inspiration, also still sits at the property.

© Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel The home is for rent fully furnished

Per the listing agent: "This property was chosen by Walt Disney as the place to raise his family, and also coincided with a transition of Disney Studios from fledgling enterprise toward entertainment giant. It sits on an acre of land with incredible outdoor space and city views. Its historical pedigree only adds to the magical mystique."

Outside the main residence, the property naturally features "park-like" grounds, featuring "landscaped walkways, lush grass lawn, [an] inviting pool, trellis covered outdoor dining area, and an entire separate area that functions as your own private park."

© Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel The kitchen has high end stainless appliances, marble counters, custom cabinets, a walk in pantry, and stained glass windows

The Orange County Register previously reported that the home was built in just two months, and cost $50,000 at the time, an approximate $1.1 million today.

The current owner, Kazakhstan-born filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, purchased the home in 2011, and described Disney to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 as "a visionary man" and that he “invented a whole world."

© Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel Subtle Disney motif and memorabilia are scattered throughout the home

Disney was born Walter Elias Disney in the Hermosa area of Chicago in 1901. He moved to California in the early 1920s, and after his Storybook Cottage, he updated his digs to a $90 million mansion in Holmby Hills.

He passed away in 1966 aged 65, and today still holds the record for most Academy Awards wins and nominations earned by one person, having won 22 Oscars from 59 nominations.