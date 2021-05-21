The best places to book a holiday online: Tripadvisor, Expedia, Booking.com and more

Booking a holiday online is quick, easy and often a lot cheaper than going to a travel agent. To give you a hand, we’ve searched the best websites around so you can get yourself to the beach with a few simple clicks.

What to know before booking a holiday online

Holidays don’t come cheap – especially if they’re to your dream destination, so you need to read the small print before you start daydreaming about that sun lounger. When you’re buying online, make sure it’s with a reputable website and check the Terms and Conditions carefully before booking. Will you get a refund if you can’t make the trip for some reason? What happens if the company you are booking with goes into administration? These are all very unlikely to happen but it’s good to check the details before you commit your hard-earned cash.

The advantages of booking a holiday online

The main advantage of booking online is that it is significantly cheaper than going to a travel agent. With a relatively small outlay, websites can sift through thousands of offers and destinations around the world to find you the best places at the lowest cost. There is also a lot more choice, so you can scroll through hundreds of resorts to find the right one for you.

The best places to book a holiday online

Sykes Holiday Cottages

Whether you’re planning a romantic escape to the country or a girls’ weekend away, this website has thousands of stunning cottages to choose from across the UK. From a thatched cottage in the Cotswolds to a shepherd’s hut in Scotland, you’ll find the ideal place to get away from it all.

Expedia

Expedia is a great website if you’re a little unsure of what exactly you want from a holiday. With a simple-to-use search function and a huge range of holidays, from city breaks and beach escapes to adventure trips and family vacations, you can streamline your options with a few clicks. Plus, the prices are competitive and you can see what other users thought from their insightful reviews.

Book Princess

Set sail in the ultimate luxury on a Princess cruise ship. You’ll get to travel to destinations such as Hawaii, Australia, the Caribbean and Alaska, while enjoying the all luxuries of being on a cruise ship, fully equipped with several swimming pools, restaurants, a golf driving range and a casino.

Viator

Book a water sports excursion in Bali, explore the Grand Canyon or have a sailing trip in Cancun, this is the website to go for if you want a holiday that you can talk about when you come home.

The Plum Guide

The Plum Guide has a rigorous vetting process and review every single home available, before selecting the top 3% in each price bracket to feature on their website.

Travelodge

With over 580 hotels across the UK and Spain, Travelodge combines good value with clean, modern interiors. With hotels in the majority of the UK’s towns, cities and near its airports, you can expect hearty breakfasts, soft beds and friendly staff wherever you go.

Air Bnb

From an apartment in LA and a beach hut in Thailand to a chateau in France and a swanky pad in Dubai, this website has places to stay all over the world. Properties often double as someone’s home so instead of an identikit holiday, expect one with a few quirks.

Haven Holidays

A Haven Holiday is the perfect option if you’ve got a baby or toddler and you want to relax too. With playgrounds, kid-friendly restaurants, beaches and shows that they’ll love, the whole family is guaranteed to have a great time.

Sandals

Finally booking that Caribbean holiday you’ve always dreamed of? Sandals offer all-inclusive luxury at some of the world’s most beautiful resorts. Indulge yourself with pristine beaches, inviting swimming pools, delicious cuisine and mind-blowing cocktails.

Wowcher

Get amazing savings on luxury hotels across the world at this discount website. You’ve got to be quick not to miss out but savvy travellers can book a trip to Portugal, a city break or a Caribbean getaway for a fraction of the usual price.

Hotels.com

Forget the name, Hotels.com has a lot more on offer than just accomodation. You can book flights, excursions, tours, cottages, apartments and package holidays, as well as hotels on this easy-to-use website.

Tripadvisor

Famous for its honest user reviews, Tripadvisor is the place to go if you want to make sure your holiday is going to live up to your expectations. As well as thousands of holiday rentals all over the world, you can also find the right restaurant when you get there and book activities in the ‘Things To Do’ section.

Booking.com

With a phenomenal choice of hotels, flights, attractions, resorts and package holidays and a simple search function, the only problem you’ll have with the Booking.com website is narrowing your options down.

Skyscanner

This website scans thousands of travel deals from all over the world so you don’t have to! It’s the perfect one-stop shop for holiday planning and you can book flights, hotels and car hire at the same place and at a great price.

