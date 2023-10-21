Missing summer? Get booking TUI’s best winter sun holiday deals for 2023/2024

The nights have well and truly drawn in and that late summer warmth we were enjoying well into October has well and truly packed up till spring. So it’s no wonder the talk of the office is a winter sun holiday and one quick scroll of TUI’s best winter sun holiday deals has us fishing out our passports quicker than you can say Father Christmas - there's plenty of cheap winter sun all--inclusive deals and last minute holiday deals for winter sun.

And TUI has just launched a new winter sun holidays discount code on long-haul breaks; save up to £200 on selected long-haul package holidays with the code LHSAVE200, departing from January 2024-April 30 2025.*

Jamaica is a popular destination for a spot of winter sun

Best winter sun destinations

It’s no big surprise that the further afield you go, the more chance you have of winter sun. Europe and closer to home holiday spots can offer a little warmth but to have guaranteed sun (or as guaranteed as anyone can with the weather), TUI’s experts suggest travelling longer-haul.

Top winter sun destinations include Mexico (where temperatures range from 25C – 30C) in December, St Lucia (average December temperature hits the 29C) mark and Cape Verde (27C is typical there in December).

Yes, the flight times might be longer and the cost a little higher but it’s worth stacking up the odds of weather versus cost. The last thing you and your travel party want is to be faced with rain or chilly temperatures when the one thing you were seeking was sun.

TUI’s top winter sun holidays for families Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun by Karisma, Mexico Splash pools, kids’ clubs, activities agogo and even a whirlpool in every room makes this a popular choice with TUI families. If you do want some alone time, there's an adults-only mojito lounge and an upgrade will bring you poolside butler service. Average temperatures in Mexico vary between 20-28C in December, so nice and balmy. From £1,142pp at TUI

TUI Blue Crystal Bay Resort, Egypt There’s six restaurants to choose from to accommodate even the fussiest of eaters, along with a kids’ pool, daytime and evening entertainment and a private beach too. A swanky spa is also on site, with steam baths, saunas and a hot tub and if you're looking to explore the Red Sea, there's scuba diving lessons available too. Egypt enjoys temperatures of 19C in December. From £354.92pp at TUI

Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort, Dominican Republic With 13 bars, nine restaurants, two pools plus a waterpark, this stunning resort will keep the whole family happy. For the little ones, there's kid-friendly pools and smaller slides and for big kids, teens and everyone else, the waterpark has an impressive array of chutes, toboggan slides and a free fall twister. Like it hot? The Dominican Republic can see temperatures soar to 30C in December!

From £1,255pp at TUI

TUI’s top winter sun adults-only holidays Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay, Jamaica Luxury is this resort’s middle name for a reason; think swim-up bars, waiter service on the private beach and a stunning spa. You've also got access to some restaurants in the hotel next door, and there's activities like volleyball, and music in the evenings. As for the temperature in Jamaica, December is still a soul-warming month, reaching 30C in the daytime.

From £1,259pp at TUI

TUI Blue El Dorado Seaside Suites, Mexico This adults-only resort is a peaceful destination with whirlpool-baths, gourmet dining and an impressive 10 restaurants and 11 bars to while away the hours in. If you want to amp up the luxury, upgrade to a swim-up suite which opens out to the pool. You're also handily located near some of Mexico's landmarks, including the natural waterpark of Xel-Ha, Xcaret ecological park and the Tulúm ruins. From £985pp at TUI

TUI Blue Olhuveli Romance, Maldives Really, does it get any better than jetting off to the Maldives in winter? With above-water villas available and a wrap-around beach, this is about as idyllic as holidays get. Private pools, watersports, a spa and restaurants are just some of the highlights. There's even a restaurant planted in the middle of the sea - book ahead so you don't miss out. You're looking at 25C-30C temperatures in December in the Maldives. From £2,169pp at TUI

How I chose the best winter sun deals

Location: I’ve done my research and sought out the most popular and sunny in December destinations that are ideal for a winter break. Destinations included have an average temperature range of 21-30C plus during winter.

Deals: TUI’s always offering holidaymakers brilliant deals, and I’ve included the ones that are the best value of money with an all-inclusive board featuring heavily.

Availability: All of the holidays featured are available for booking now, with departures from October to February 2024.

Type: It’s not just family holidays highlighted, but holidays for couples too; TUI offers the spectrum of holiday types, from romantic breaks a deux to action-packed vacations and culturally rich holidays too.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner TUI. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.