This Maldives honeymoon hotspot was the perfect base for my Mission Impossible-style adventure holiday

Whenever the Maldives popped up in conversation, I automatically associated the white sandy islands, water huts and crystal clear Indian Ocean with loved-up couples celebrating their honeymoon or anniversary.

So I was delightfully surprised when I found out it was not only the perfect spot for relaxing and unwinding with friends, but it also offered me the opportunity to get my adventure fix – in this case, the sea was my oyster.

From scuba diving with hundreds of sharks to snorkelling with manta rays and even watching a movie at the beach cinema, discover why Constance Moofushi (and its sister hotel, Constance Halaveli) is a hotspot destination whether you're travelling with friends, family or a partner, even in the rainy season.

Where to stay

Inside Constance Moofushi (pictured) and Constance Halaveli

If you're guilty of spending endless hours scrolling through bucket list travel destinations on Instagram, then you'll know that the Maldives and luxurious accommodations go hand-in-hand. What I wasn't expecting was just how much more beautiful it is in person – it epitomises the age-old saying, 'Photos simply just don't do it justice.'

The accommodation offers access to the sea via a set of steps

Constance Moofushi was the first stop on my week-long trip, where I was welcomed from the seaplane with a tasty cocktail, a cold towel and even slippers. I was then led to my Water Villa via a long wooden walkway over the shallow sea, filled with hundreds of colourful fish and the odd baby shark, all visible without even stepping foot in the water.

Inside, the room was complete with a large bed, a sofa, a table and chairs and a double sink. Aside from the usual amenities, what set the room apart was the outdoor shower, where you can soak up the sounds of the waves hitting the stilts of your hut and the sunrays filtering through the slats of the wood.

The water huts at Constance Halaveli offered unrivalled luxury

I didn't intend to spend much time inside though, considering the endless views of the shallow waters that beckoned through double doors at the end of the bed. Plus, my stay at Halaveli included a free-standing bath in front of double doors leading out to a private plunge pool – what more could you ask for?

Whether it was sitting on the tables and chairs to sip on a glass of champagne, or taking a dip in the sea before lounging on the outdoor beds, there was plenty of room and privacy to keep you busy for the entirety of your stay.

Relax in the private pools or take a dip in the sea

Had I not had a packed itinerary, I would've been content being cooped up in my room all day! But with all of the other activities and delicious food on offer, I had other priorities on my to-do list…

Activities to enjoy

Beach cinema

Can't decide between a movie day or getting some fresh air? Put those hands together. With 24 hours to kill between my flight and my first underwater expedition, I couldn't turn down the opportunity to watch a movie at the Constance Moofushi beach cinema, equipped with warm popcorn, homemade ice cream and refreshing drinks.

There's nothing quite like reclining on a giant beanbag underneath the stars, with only the light from the screen showing your choice of movie. Our pick was Finding Nemo – a fitting film for our following activities.

Scuba diving with sharks

WATCH: I scootered head-first into hundreds of sharks on a scuba diving trip in the Maldives – and this was my reaction afterwards

After a quick refresher course at the house reef, I was itching to get out on the boat to see some of the diverse marine life the North Ari Atoll is known for. Turtles were at the top of my bucket list, but the professionals at Blue Tribe (the dive school at Constance Moofushi) expertly led us to much more.

Think lying on the bottom of the ocean bed face-to-face with an eagle ray, watching two octopuses sit side-by-side as they try to camouflage themselves with the coral, and watching a turtle casually graze on its lunch.

But one of the highlights of the trip by far was overcoming my phobia of sharks by swimming with over 100 black tips, white tips and reef sharks. After completing my Diver Propulsion Vehicle course (underwater scooter) with a quick practical skills test, I was ready to take on what was nicknamed "Shark Pass" – cue panicked heart rate and Jaws music.

Blue Tribe at Constance Moofushi offers DPV courses

Scootering head-first into the current while being surrounded by some of the world's most misunderstood predators is a surefire way to feel like you belong in an action-packed Mission Impossible movie. Although we can't imagine Tom Cruise's heart rate would peak as high as mine!

Speaking as a lifelong shark avoider, I can say with confidence that it is an experience not to be missed, especially if visiting famous sites such as Maaya Thila and Fish Head is on the cards.

If I thought that was the end of my rebelliousness, I was sorely mistaken. Just days later, during my stay at Constance Halaveli, I couldn't bear the FOMO of everyone else going on a night dive without me. So I stuck on my big girl panties (not literally) and plucked up the courage to jump off a boat after sunset with nothing but a little torch and the experts at TGI Diving to guide me.

From sleeping fish nestling in the coral to hunting sharks and luminous fish, the otherwordly seabed was almost unrecognisable at night.

Snorkelling with manta rays

We snorkelled with manta rays, but you may also be lucky enough to spot them on a dive

For those less interested in learning to dive, you can still get your fix of sea life by heading on one of the boat excursions, with dolphins and whale shark outings available, depending on the time of year.

My choice? Snorkelling with manta rays, who harmlessly feed in circles near the surface with their mouths agape. If you're still and quiet, the cautious creatures have no problem getting up close and personal, almost skimming your flippers to catch their tasty snacks.

Spa treatments

Of course, it wouldn't be a holiday without some form of relaxation smattered between my adventures. A trip to the spa for one of their signature 60-minute massages instantly stilled my racing mind and relieved my muscle tension.

Trust me, one hour seemingly passes by in what feels like no more than five minutes as you gaze through the floor window underneath the massage table at small fish feeding on rocks at the bed of the ocean.

Other treatments on offer include body scrubs and wraps, facials, manicures and waxing, plus facilities such as a steam room, a sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools.

Where to eat

Food offerings at Constance Moofushi include salads, curries and more

After working up an appetite, freshly made curries, noodles, laksas and salads are just some of the buffet options on offer at Manta, Constance Moofushi and Jahaz, Constance Halaveli.

If you're looking for a specific dish, head down to Totem Bar at the former to enjoy delectable dishes including freshly grilled octopus. Top tip, the banana smoothie is the perfect refreshing post-swim drink.

Meanwhile, wine lovers will be in heaven at the latter, which boasts the largest wine cellar in the Maldives. We're talking 1,900 labels to choose from, and a stock of around 24,000 bottles stored in an air-conditioned cellar where you can escape the heat with a wine tasting.

Alternatively, request some of your favourite bottles at dinner.

Situated halfway along the jetty with lights illuminating the nighttime sea life, Jing restaurant is a must-try with a fusion of Asian and European cuisine on offer, including red Thai curry ice cream for those feeling adventurous.

How to book

Sea planes take around 30 minutes, depending on where you are staying in the Maldives

Top tip: it's worth considering what time of year you want to travel as the weather can vary. I visited in October, which saw a mix of bright sunshine and balmy 29-degree temperatures, alongside tropical rain storms and strong winds.

For a diving holiday, where a lot of time is spent underwater, the unpredictable weather wasn't much of an issue (although we'd always love sunshine if possible!) But if you're travelling to the Maldives with the intention of sun-worshipping, then think about heading there for the dry season between December and April.

Diving costs $156 (approximately £128) per dive including equipment hire, boat trip and the dive itself with the instructor. The scooter course costs $175 (approximately £144) per person which includes the training, PADI certification and the rental of the scooter for lagoon training and a boat dive.

In terms of accommodation, stay three nights at Constance Moofushi in a Beach Villa followed by three nights at Constance Halaveli in a Water Villa on an all-inclusive basis from £4,100 per person. Offer includes up to 35% discount on accommodation saving £2,000 per couple.

Make sure to soak up the views on the sea plane

Including return seaplane transfers, inter-island speedboat transfers and international flights departing from London Heathrow in June.

Stay seven nights at Constance Moofushi in a Beach Villa on an all-inclusive basis from £3,549 per person. Offer includes a saving of up to 35% discount saving £2,400 per couple. Including return seaplane transfers and international flights departing from London Heathrow in June. Further details from Turquoise Holidays 01494 678400.