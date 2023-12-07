Looking for a last-minute Christmas holiday? We've found the best festive travel deals to book this December

It doesn’t help that I’m browsing the TUI Christmas holiday deals on a particularly cold and icy British winter’s day. Jetting off over the holidays has never been something I’ve fancied but with the temperatures so low right now, I could easily be persuaded to swap mulled wine at a cold Christmas fair for a Mai Tai on the beach – couldn’t you?

If you’re thinking that this is the year you take a cheap last minute Christmas holiday, we’ve got the intel from TUI that there are plenty of Christmas holiday deals to be had – and all of them involve sunshine.

TUI still has plenty of beach holidays available, with prices as low as £251pp for a week’s self-catering break in Portugal. Sounds idyllic doesn’t it? Short and long-haul holidays are both up for grabs, and includes all-inclusive holidays, package holidays, self-catering and a few B&Bs too. Although there are no free kids places for this period, there’s plenty of extra deals and discounts added to the bookings like free baggage allowance and transfers.

Just the two of you? Browse the TUI BLUE FOR TWO breaks, with adult-only resorts and plenty of R&R time to boot. Not forgetting sunny city breaks to destinations like Spain’s Seville and Valencia.

All of these destinations offer a warmer climate than here at home, with temperatures in the region of 18C-23C; for the hottest December, the Maldives boasts a temp of around 29C during the month and for closer to home, it’s the Canary Islands you should consider – you’re looking at temperatures around 22C there.

With so many last-minute Christmas holiday deals to consider, I’ve asked the HELLO! team to choose the destination and deal they’d really like to book this month, and why…

TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical, Tenerife The one for families with small kids Three pools, including a kids pool 5-minute walk to the seafront Two on-site restaurants Average temperature in December: 23C “My four-year-old is all about the beach, a pool and a mini disco when it comes to holidays, and I’d happily book this trip to Tenerife for a Christmas half-term break. We’ve visited the Canary Islands a few times and love the mix of family-focused restaurants and activities with beautiful weather – it all feels easy there, which is what you need when travelling with young kids. “The TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical would certainly appease my daughter, with its kids pool, entertainment and nearby beach and marina. I know she’d spend most of the day in the on-site play area too, while her Dad and I could tag team reading on a sun lounger or taking a dip in one of the three pools.” - Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor BOOK NOW

TUI Tropical Attitude, Mauritius The adults-only holiday Adults-only On the seafront Overlooks Trou d'eau Douce's lagoon Average temperature in December: 29C "Mauritius is at the top of my list when it comes to luxurious holidays, and with soaring temperatures and sunshine even during the winter, it's the perfect place to go to escape the dreary UK weather. "TUI Tropical Attitude is an an adults only hotel, and combined with an all-inclusive package, it's the dream for a relaxing escape. The hotel has three restaurants including one that sits on the beach, along with two bars and even a food truck for a light snack – so you don't even need to leave the hotel. The perfect location for a romantic getaway, I would spend the trip taking in the incredible views, lounging by the pool and enjoying the traditional Mauritian dishes at the on-site Kot Nou restaurant." - Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer

Coral Sea Holiday Resort, Egypt The one for activity loving families 6 restaurants Water park Right on the beach Average temperature in December: 24C "This break to Coral Sea Holiday Resort in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheik looks amazing value and perfect for families. The weather in Egypt is guaranteed to be hot and the resort has a water park to keep the kids busy plus six restaurant which will cater for the whole family’s needs, especially my 10 and 12-year-old. There’s tennis, football, three pools and a scuba centre. It’s a yes from me." - Sophie Hamilton, Parenting Editor

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles in Mahe Island The beachfront luxury resort Private pool Sea-view spa Beachfront location Average temperature in December: 30C

"Forget a white Christmas, this year I’m dreaming of a white sand Christmas, and the Seychelles is the next dream destination on my travel bucket list. Not just beautiful beaches, you’ll also find granite mountains and tropical forests to explore. "Mixing long days lying on the beach with activities like snorkelling, surfing and hiking is my ideal holiday, and you can do it all while staying at the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. A luxury beachfront hotel on Mahe Island's south west corner, there’s a sea-view spa, hillside meditation classes and each villa comes with its own private pool - perfection." - Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

