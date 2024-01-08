From bright lights to bikes: Why Amsterdam should be on your city break bucket list for 2024

Consider this an ode to the city break. With many European cities being just a few hours away from London, the options for a short but sweet weekend away are endless.

If discovering vintage thrift stores, indulging at elegant eateries, cycling city tours and a dreamy stay in an artsy urban hotel sounds like your kind of tonic, scroll on for the ultimate guide to a weekend city break in Amsterdam.

Where to stay in Amsterdam

© The Hoxton Thoughtful decor nods to the building’s unique history

The newly-opened Hoxton Lloyd is the answer for anyone wishing to distance from the red lights and tourist-laden districts of the city.

The hotel, which was once the HQ of the Royal Holland Lloyd Shipping Company, is set in the city’s trendy Eastern Docklands and is only a five minute tram ride away from Centraal Station. We often found taking the 45-minute stroll along the waterfront, dipping into the delightful neighbourhood and stopping for a coffee en route was a favourable and manageable morning commute into the centre of the city.

The hotel is an art-filled space laden with all of its original 1920s charm, including large, industrial windows that flood the rooms with natural light, parquet flooring, romantic curved architecture and sweeping corridors that lead to the 136 rooms.

Thoughtful decor nods to the building’s unique history, with individually designed bedrooms dressed in warm corals and cool blues with plush velvet headboards and bold geometric patterns.

Our room, a Biggy Double Up in 210, offered a calming view of the waterfront which shone deep orangey hues into the room at sunrise.

© The Hoxton The Hoxton Lloyd has 136 bedrooms, a cocktail bar, and a European brasserie

Aside from the aesthetically pleasing space, plush beds and buzzy brasserie downstairs, the hotel boasts all of the charm of a usual Hox hotel; complimentary bicycles, no single-use plastic, a tuck shop that doesn't hike up the prices and effortlessly cool staff who act as walking neighbourhood guides and are always keen to share their local recommendations.

© The Hoxton The hotel offers complimentary bicycle hire to all guests

Having been to Amsterdam before, I loved being a little further out of the action at the Hoxton Lloyd. If you've never been to the city, or don't wish to be too far away from the 'hotspots' its sister hotel, the Hoxton Amsterdam, could be a better option for you.

Book direct at The Hoxton, or vist Booking.com for package deals.

Where to dine in Amsterdam

THE DUCHESS

Dining at THE DUCHESS is elegance personified. When we slipped into the W Hotel Amsterdam, the heady glow of the restaurant’s opulent dining room was both alluring and sophisticated, and proved to be the perfect location for Afternoon Tea.

Much like the UK, Amsterdam's weather in any season other than summer can be unpredictable and grey. We found THE DUCHESS Tea Room proved to be the perfect location to warm up and escape the rain, with views of Amsterdam’s winding canals to look at and the Viennese grandeur of the former KAS Bank behind us.

The main event, Afternoon Tea, is a delight for the senses. Expect an imaginative yet delicious take on the classics, such as katsu chicken and pickled red cabbage sandwiches or grilled aubergine, miso dressing and scamorza cheese. Scones are served with a delightfully indulgent hazelnut spread or homemade marmalade, before the beautifully presented three-tiered stand of sweet treats is unveiled. Don't miss the melt-in-the-mouth Opera cake or delicious hand-made macarons.

MR PORTER

Have you ever been to a restaurant that promises to 'fearlessly explore the borders between dinner and sinner' before? That's the mantra proudly displayed on MR PORTER's website; the restaurant which boasts an extravagant yet modest vibe and appears to draw in only the most glamorous of Amsterdam's locals and guests.

As soon as the elevator opened on the top floor of the W hotel, I was drawn in by the curved leather booths, the warm glow of low-hanging lights and the abundance of romantic dark décor. The menu is just as sophisticated as its interiors, with fresh oysters, sea bass carpaccio and grilled octopus standing out as notable starters. In my opinion, it would be criminal to dine at a steakhouse and not order a steak, and I was not disappointed by the tender and flavoursome 'Mrs Porter' cut served with garlicky tenderstem broccoli and a healthy dose of decadent mac n' cheese (my favourite side).

It wasn't until dessert arrived that I understood the restaurant's 'sinner' concept. A flamboyant tower of candyfloss swimming in a berry sauce with a surprise ice cream centre took me back to my childhood, while plates of chocolate fondant and hearty portions of tiramisu caught my eye on the tables around us.

What to do in Amsterdam

Make like a local and hire a bike to explore more of Amsterdam on two wheels. The city has been designed for cycling, with some 400km of cycle paths to navigate your way around, stopping to capture arty Instagram posts on the canal bridges or take a break in one of the city parks.

At night, the city's cobbled canal-side streets are lit up with romantic street lights

The Moco Museum is a thought-provoking way to spend an afternoon exploring inspiring modern, contemporary, and street art. Afterwards, head onto Vondel Park where locals ride in tandem and tourists soak up the sunshine in this green oasis. Be sure to stop at Oslo for a freshly-made cinnamon bun topped with pearl sugar on your way.

Take a canal tour

Some of my favourite moments in Amsterdam were spent dipping into the number of vintage boutiques and thrift stores peppered throughout the heart of the city. Bij Ons Vintage is great for picking up a treasure from the 80s or 90s, while Episode has an entire wall dedicated to vintage denim. Time Machine had a colourful selection of shell jackets and embroidered leather if you're looking for outerwear, while the real gem, Betty Jane on Haarlemmerstraat was an immaculate emporium of high-end vintage treasures.

How to get to Amsterdam

Amsterdam is beautiful in all seasons

Amsterdam is just a short one-hour flight from the UK, with regular flights from leading airports across London, Birmingham, Manchester and more. Check out the best flight deals on Skyscanner.

You can also travel via Eurostar direct from London St Pancras in 3 hours 41 minutes. Browse Trainline for discounted fares.

According to the Climate Action Network, the aviation industry alone contributes to around five per cent of global emissions, compared to train travel emitting up to 75 per cent less carbon emissions than any other form of public transport.

Eurostar is not only committed to switching entirely to renewable energy by 2030, but the company already uses 100% wind energy to power their trains in the Netherlands. It's a no-brainer method of travel for the eco-conscious city breaker.