I went to the UK’s first swim up bar before Instagram discovered it

Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, undiscovered travel gems and incredible under-the-radar hotels don’t stay that way for long, so when I was invited to visit the UK’s first swim-up bar at The Spa at the Manor Hotel in Cheshire, I knew I needed to visit before the internet found out about it.

Working in social media, I’m constantly on the lookout for the next must-visit places, and I guarantee this one is going to go viral. Not only does the spa have the first swim-up bar in the UK, which is sure to set social media alight, it also has hanging day beds, an alpine-esque Woodshed and internal firepits, creating a blissful escape from the winter weather without having to step foot in an airport - plus, I had the spa to myself for the majority of my visit.

Upon arrival, I immediately fell for the spa’s rustic charm and was even more zenned out once my Snowfall Slumber package began. The spa session began with a bespoke botanical massage for my face, back and scalp, courtesy of wellness brand Tribe517. After my 60-minute pamper sesh, I was shown to a private relaxation area to enjoy the peace and quiet for a little while longer before returning to the spa - but I needn’t have worried about the spa being busy. It was a slice of zen heaven, reserved just for me.

The Spa at the Manor Hotel is super zen

Completely blissed out, I felt wrapped in warmth and comfort at the spa and ready to enjoy all the cosy spaces on offer.

The Spa at the Manor Hotel has the UK's first swim-up bar

I spent four hours relaxing in the heated pool, hopping into a cold plunge, recovering in the sauna, entering the salt shed, which was infused with essential oils and salt, and tuning into a guided meditation under the winter sun. I also made the most of the swim up bar, perching in the water for a raspberry mocktail, all without having to leave the pool.

After taking a shower to round off the perfect afternoon, I was ready to retire to my room, when I discovered the large serenity pool, complete with an Instagram-able hanging day bed.

Anushka couldn't resist the outdoor bed

The space also had an aromatherapy steam room and an indoor Finnish sauna by the pool - again, all to myself. Just when I thought it was time to leave the spa, I couldn't resist reclining in the hanging bed, switching to slumber mode and revelling in the luxury surroundings.

The swim up bar is heavenly!

When I finally geared myself up to re-enter the real world, I floated out of The Spa at the Manor Hotel feeling at ease, with no worries in the world, ready for to start the new year.

The Spa at the Manor Hotel is Insta-friendly!

If you’re looking for the ultimate relaxing break, make sure to book into The Spa at the Manor Hotel - before the internet discovers it!

Find our more about The Spa at Manor House and learn how to be happier with HELLO!'s Happiness Hub