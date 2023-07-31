Why are millennials so obsessed with all-inclusive holidays right now?

More millennials are planning to take an all-inclusive holiday than any other generation – so what's the appeal?

As millennials, we've long been told that all-inclusive holidays are a bit naff. Instead of lounging at a resort all week, wristband strapped firmly next to our fitness trackers to access unlimited drinks and snacks, we've been encouraged to go off the beaten track and explore everything the world has to offer, backpack in hand.

So why is it that new research from British Airways reveals that 41% of millennials are planning to take an all-inclusive holiday in 2023 – more than any other generation?

We spoke to millennials who have recently been on all-inclusive holidays, as well as psychotherapist Anna Mathur, about why we're turning to all-inclusive breaks, after a lifetime spent forging our own paths when it comes to our annual leave.

While the never-ending drink and food options are definitely a draw when it comes to all-inclusive holidays, it could be our hectic lifestyles and a constant sense of overwhelm that are encouraging us to book an all-inclusive break, according to Anna.

"Multi-tasking is applauded, yet in truth, our brain simply cannot focus on two jobs at the same time, it just quickly flicks between whatever we are trying to do," Anna explains. "It’s not productive, it’s exhausting.

"I work with so many people who are experiencing decision fatigue. I can personally relate, and when I’ve experienced stressful periods in life, even simple decisions such as what to eat can feel overwhelming.

"The antidote to burnout is rest and recovery, and all-inclusive hotels enable you to get as much of this as possible."

Why do we all love all-inclusive holidays?

1. All-inclusive holidays ease overwhelm

"As a psychotherapist, I see how, in our fast-paced society, stress levels are higher than ever. The juggle is intensified by rising costs of bills and childcare, challenged work-life boundaries and little down-time for rest and recovery," Anna says.

"Therefore it’s understandable that we crave to step off the treadmill of day-to-day life. All-inclusive holidays offer valuable respite for overwhelmed brains, and time to exhale and reconnect."

Anna has been known to opt for an all-inclusive holiday herself, explaining: "When we head to an all-inclusive hotel, I feel mothered by the hotel.

"All of the things I juggle; the meals, the constant tidying, the ongoing arguments over who does and watches what, the cleaning and clearing are all taken off my plate, and instead all we need to think about is which pool we will laze by."

She notes that she's seen a switch from the holidays of yesteryear among her friends and clients, adding: ;"Many clients and friends of mine profess to never having imagined opting for all-inclusive holidays after spending younger years exploring new places with nothing but a groaning backpack. Yet, each year, we find ourselves leaning towards the all-inclusive holiday, uttering that it’s the only type of holiday that actually feels like a break."

2. There's no decision-making with all-inclusive

For Retreat and Rewild Pilates and barre teacher, Lotty Somers, 30, an all-inclusive break is the perfect antidote to all the decisions we make on a daily basis.

"We spend so much time having to make decisions in so many aspects of our lives, and often the act of choosing where to go for dinner with my husband, which new spot to look for brunch with my friends or where is the perfect place for a special occasion meal turns into a lengthy debate," she says.

"The joy of an all-inclusive holiday is that the decision is already made for you, so you can simply enjoy sitting down to enjoy a delicious meal or order a cocktail by the pool without having to plan a thing.

"I usually like to be in control, so for me not having to think about what to cook for dinner, setting the table and tidying up afterwards felt like a real luxury and enabled me to relax far more than when on a self-catering trip," Lotty adds, explaining: "Knowing that everything was already organised for us allowed us to really switch off and eliminated any stress around planning."

© Getty We can truly switch-off on an all-inclusive holiday

HELLO!'s digital designer Lauren Connolly, 28, loves the lack of decisions that need to be made on all-inclusive breaks, too. "They allow you not to worry about what or where your next meal is coming from, especially if you're with a family."

3. All-inclusive holidays help you budget

While all-inclusive holidays often seem eye-wateringly expensive, there is something to be said about knowing that once you check into the hotel, not a penny more will leave your bank account.

"Knowing you aren't spending anything all week somehow makes the whole thing seem free," says HELLO!'s social media editor Anna Johnstone, 31. "In turn, that makes it really relaxing when you're there. No skipping cocktails after dinner because you spent too much on lunch (AND, a full hearty breakfast the following morning after too many said cocktails)."

All-inclusive holidays allow us to fully relax

While there are things millennials miss about an all-inclusive break (trying local cuisine and visiting foreign supermarkets, to name two), the appeal of a decision-free holiday is winning out during these stressed-out times…

