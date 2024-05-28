Icon of the Seas: Exploring private islands, swim up bars and Broadway shows on Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship

Two years ago I sailed on my first cruise, Wonder of the Seas, and was somewhat stunned to have had one of the best travel experiences I'd ever had in my life.

I had once wrongly assumed that cruising was a luxury strictly reserved for the senior generation and families with young children. As someone in my twenties without kids, what exactly was there for me to do?

When an invitation to sail on Wonder's big sister, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, landed in my inbox at the start of this year, I've never been so quick to say "yes".

Having now experienced the magic of Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class ships for a second time, let me unveil exactly why cruising should be on your travel bucket list, regardless of your age.

First impressions of Icon of the Seas

If a dose of grandeur is what you're after, you'd be hard pressed to find something more impressive than Icon of the Seas.

The ship is a total spectacle from the moment you step on board and into Icon's Royal Promenade, where you're met by The Pearl - a staggering art installation that leads guests up an illuminated staircase and out onto a breathtaking sea view. At sunset, this spot becomes a candy-pink orb framing a backdrop of orange-hued skies, ticking all the boxes for an aesthetic Instagram snap.

I loved exploring each different neighborhood by foot

Each deck is separated into eight neighbourhoods; the Aqua Dome, Chill Island, Thrill Island, The Hideaway, Surfside, the Royal Promenade, Central Park, and the exclusive Suite Neighbourhood reserved strictly for suite guests.

The ship's running track proved to be a fun way to exercise onboard

With so many corners of the ship boasting wildly different vibes, from the buzzy Promenade to the luxe adults-only Hideaway and the oasis of calm in Central Park, the ship is a realm of infinite discovery.

Considering Icon's capacity for 7,500 passengers I thought I would struggle to find peace on the ship, but there’s a palpable sense of calm about the space, with plenty of decks for families and adrenaline seekers to have fun while leaving chill holidaymakers undisturbed.

Central Park was a quiet oasis at the heart of the ship

Royal Caribbean's staff contribute massively to the sense of calm, aided by their approachable nature, openness to chat with each and every guest and unmatched efficiency. Fittingly, Royal Caribbean refer to their excellent service as 'the Royal way', and it's easy to see why experienced cruisers are always keen to return to Royal's Oasis Class ships.

No day is the same on board

Icon of the Seas was created with one goal in mind, to become the "world's best family vacation".

Royal Caribbean have seriously dialled up the thrills on Icon of the Seas, starting with the debut of Thrill Island, an adrenaline-amping six-slide waterpark located on Deck 16. Not only is the attraction the largest waterpark at sea, but it features some electrifying slides that could easily compete with some of the theme parks I've been to on land.

© Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas boasts the largest waterpark at sea

Despite picturing myself sticking to the adults-only areas, whizzing down the flumes and braving the epic pressure drop slide quickly became our favourite pre-lunch ritual on days at sea. Shortly after our daily dose of dopamine at the waterpark, we'd stroll over to Hideaway Bay for some much-needed chillout time.

© Roy Riley Tucked away on Icon of the Seas, The Hideaway neighborhood combines the good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and uninterrupted ocean views.

Floating in mid-air eight stories up, the Hideaway infinity pool at sea brought beach club vibes to the back of the ship in the form of an adults-only paradise. Sipping on a frozen pina colada while a DJ spun soulful tracks and the orange sun dunked into the sea was a next level of luxury I would have never expected from a 'family friendly' cruise.

Travel Tip: On port days the ship is near empty, meaning you can enjoy attractions, pools, jaccuzzis and swim up bars and feel like you're the only one there.

Icon has over 40 drinking and dining options

It's worth noting that Royal Caribbean ships are a total haven for culinary aficionados and cocktail enthusiasts. Each and every eatery offers a totally unique menu, with almost every cuisine imaginable on offer somewhere on the ship.

There are over 40 different drinking and dining options available on board, spanning from a walk-up Champagne bar in Central Park to a post-swim hot dog stand in Surfside.

© Michel Verdure Cocktails are a spectacle on board Icon of the Seas

While there are excellent options available in all of the ship's included restaurants, you'll need to book one of Icon's speciality dining options for anything particularly spectacular.

A highlight of our trip was dining at Izumi, a Japanese restaurant serving up izakaya-style starters and fiery sushi bites. Considering you're cruising in the Caribbean, it would be criminal to miss the frozen Piña Coladas too.

The entertainment is unmatched

One thing I love about Royal Caribbean’s ships is how much performing arts has become the beating heart of the brand. Be it a jazz singer serenading your candlelit dinner, dancers taking over the Royal Promenade for a midnight flash mob, or a full Broadway-worthy production in the Royal Theatre, there is never a moment when the atmosphere on board isn’t electric.

© Roy Riley The Wizard of Oz is the main production onboard Icon of the Seas

A curtain-raising production of The Wizard of Oz is currently dazzling audiences on Icon of the Seas, and Nick Weir's modernised adaptation would easily sell out audiences in London’s West End.

© Roy Riley Perched at the top of Icon of the Seas is AquaDome, a tranquil oasis by day and a vibrant hot spot by night.

Aerials, acrobats and nail-biting 60ft dives into plunge pools left audiences in the Aqua Dome totally mesmerised - myself included. Aqua Action, Royal's aquatics show really was unlike anything I had seen before, with the talented ex-Olympian cast performing tricks worthy of Cirque du Soleil's stage.