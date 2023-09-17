Miranda Lambert shares loved-up photos with husband Brendan in glimpse of extra special getaway: 'I can't even find the words'

The country star and her husband were left in awe over their first trip to Austria

Miranda Lambert is trading in the warm, sunny Tennessee climate for a much more rainy, albeit picturesque scene!

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are squeezing in one last summer gateway before the season comes to an end, and it appears they're ready for colder weather.

The country star and her husband are exploring Austria for the first time, which she has now declared to be the "most stunning place I've ever seen."

Miranda took to Instagram over the weekend to recap her fab trip with her hubby, sharing loads of stunning photos from the sights in both Vienna and Salzburg, plus all of her recommendations.

The couple's trip included posing for plenty of loved-up photos together with Austria's beautiful attractions serving as the backdrop, and fans couldn't get enough.

In her first post about the trip, Miranda wrote: "I can't even find the words. It's the most stunning place I've ever seen. It was our first time in this beautiful country and for sure not the last."

She maintained: "Y'all better put Austria on the top of your list if you haven't been already," adding: "It was overwhelming in the best way."

The Texas native continued: "So thankful to have been here. The people are so sweet and welcoming and the food and wine were delish! We are planning our return asap."

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan made sure to visit all of the Austrian sights

In a subsequent post about their time in Salzburg, Miranda recounted all of the things that made her trip the best, writing: "Walks in the rain , late night Käsekrainer (cheesy hot dog and the only thing I've really learned how to say so far), an OG airstream all the way from Jackson Center Ohio, a cold beer in a good ole Irish pub, and all the old world beauty you could possibly imagine."

© Instagram The two got glammed up for their dinners too

She went on: "We had the most wonderful time in Salzburg," noting: "So much different than Vienna but just as beautiful. With all the charm."

Leaving fans with a recommendation, she added: "If y'all go stay at the Goldener Hirsch. It's perfect and homey," before concluding with: "See you again soon Austria."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and leave behind loads of praise for the snaps, with one fan writing: "I love seeing you so happy with your hubby," as others added: "What a beautiful vacation you two are having!!! Enjoy. Thanks for sharing the beautiful photos," and: "Absolutely Beautiful. Enjoy your trip & thank you for sharing," as well as: "You guys are just the cutest."

