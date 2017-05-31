Pippa Middleton and James Matthews continue their honeymoon in Australia

Ten days after their gorgeous English countryside wedding, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying their honeymoon – and the latest leg of the romantic journey has taken them to Sydney. The newlyweds arrived in the Australian city after a visit to French Polynesia, where they stayed at the famed Brando Resort.



Pippa gave a wave as she and new husband James arrived at Sydney's Rose Bay Wharf by sea plane Photo: Getty Images



The couple are said to have started the day with a jog through Sydney's historic Royal Botanic Gardens, which house scores of beautiful plants and floral displays, the perfect way to kick start a day of sightseeing. They were later seen around the Sydney Harbour area, where they took took a water taxi that would have no doubt offered views of the iconic Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

From there, Pippa and James jetted via seaplane to the exclusive riverside restaurant Cottage Point Inn, where they were spotted enjoying lunch with friends. The restaurant is located overlooking the Hawkesbury River in the picturesque Ku-ring-gai National Chase Park and has attracted scores of famous faces over the years including Orlando Bloom and Cameron Diaz, who recognize that it as one of the finest dining destinations to visit on a trip Down Under.





The two married on May 20 in a romantic English country wedding, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George (pictured, second from right) playing roles in the wedding party Photo: Getty Images

The couple and their friends enjoyed the seven-course tasting menu which includes dishes such as wild kingfish, Wagyu beef and cured pork, with wines carefully selected to match each course.

Newlyweds James and Pippa are believed to be staying in a suite at a local luxury hotel offering panoramic views of the Sydney Harbour and Opera House, a prime spot for the couple to get to know the city and take in the Vivid Sydney festival, which sees the harbor lit up every night in a dazzling light display.

Pippa's sister the Duchess of Cambridge, seen here with George and Charlotte, played a supporting role at the ceremony Photo: Getty Images

Pippa and James married on May 20 in a romantic English country wedding, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George playing roles in the wedding party. Also in attendance were the bride's sister the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince William and Prince Harry, who brought girlfriend Meghan Markle as his date for the reception.

