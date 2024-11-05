Taylor Swift steals the show in mini shorts and kinky boots as she supports Travis Kelce in Football showdown

Taylor Swift showed up in style on Monday night, proving she's more than ready for the Kansas City Chiefs’ big match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just a day after wrapping up the U.S. leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, the 34-year-old pop icon touched down in Kansas City, bringing along some very special guests—her mom, Andrea, and younger brother, Austin.

Taylor and her family arrived at Arrowhead Stadium about an hour before kick-off, decked out in Chiefs gear and looking thrilled to be part of the action.

Fans were overjoyed to see the pop star, who waved to the crowd while rocking knee-high Christian Louboutin boots, black shorts, and a Chiefs bomber jacket, effortlessly blending sports fandom with her signature style.

This marks Taylor’s first Chiefs game appearance since October 7, when she watched Travis and his team triumph over the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead.

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay buccaneers

Since then, she’s been back on stage for her Eras Tour, performing to packed stadiums across the U.S. Her final U.S. shows included three electrifying nights in Miami, followed by a trio of performances in New Orleans, and a final stretch in Indianapolis that wrapped up just 24 hours before her Kansas City outing. But even during her demanding schedule, Taylor managed to show her support for Travis in subtle ways.

During her last performance in Indianapolis, fans with eagle eyes noticed a clever detail—Taylor sported a red and gold manicure, a likely nod to the Chiefs’ iconic colors of red, white, and gold. It seems that Taylor’s love for the Chiefs, and for one player in particular, is hard to miss!

© Jamie Squire Taylor turns heads in mini shorts and kinky boots

As for Travis, the Chiefs’ star tight end was just as supportive. He made a surprise visit to Taylor’s second show in Indianapolis, where he joined Andrea Swift in the VIP tent to cheer her on.

Fans spotted him smiling and dancing alongside Taylor’s mom during her performance, especially when she sang “So High School”—a song many believe to be inspired by their blossoming romance.

© ESPN Taylor with her mom Andrea

In another heartwarming gesture, Taylor once again altered the lyrics to her hit song “Karma” while on stage, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” It’s a playful change she’s been known to make whenever Travis is in the audience, much to the delight of fans who’ve been following their romance with keen interest.

© Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are going strong

Travis recently opened up about his relationship with Taylor on an episode of his New Heights podcast, during a candid conversation with his Grotesquerie co-star, Niecy Nash-Betts.

After Niecy revealed she’s often asked about the high-profile romance, Travis took a moment to thank her for her support. “I appreciate you always,” he said warmly. “Every time someone that has a mic in front of you, [they] always ask you something like that. Thank you for always showing love. You know it's real, and you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy. And I appreciate you always making sure that everybody knows that. So thank you.”