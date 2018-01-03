﻿
The young royals welcome 2018 on lavish holidays: see photos

Starting the New Year with a holiday fit for a Queen

...
Lady-Amelia-Windsor-skiing-1
Photo: © Instagram
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only members of the royal family to celebrate the New Year with a holiday! While the engaged couple enjoyed a flying visit to the French Riviera and Monaco for New Year's Eve, other royals ventured further afield to destinations including Thailand, Cape Town and Aspen, Colorado. Click through the gallery to see their holiday albums…

Lady Amelia Windsor:

Lady Amelia Windsor went on a Christmas ski trip to Meribel, a resort in the French Alps. The 22-year-old, who is 36th-in-line to the throne, shared several photos from her trip on Instagram throughout her holiday. One snap showed her confidently posing on her skis, wearing a padded yellow Moncler jacket and mirrored ski goggles. "Bumble-skee," she captioned the post. In another photo Amelia was joined by her older sister Lady Marina Windsor, with the pair donning matching necklaces spelling out their nicknames, Mel and Win.

2-Marina-Windsor-skiing
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Amelia revealed that she and Marina had missed their flight home at the end of the trip, although it did give them the opportunity to explore Geneva. "Missed our flight home but at least Geneva is pretty nice place and this lady pretty nice too," she captioned a photo of her sister posing in front of a lake.

3-Kitty-Spencer-Cape-Town
Photo: © Instagram
Kitty Spencer:

Lady Kitty Spencer returned to Cape Town, where she was raised, for the holidays. The 27-year-old took advantage of the high temperatures by soaking up the sun and joining a friend for a Christmas Eve mountain walk. "Beautiful day," Kitty captioned one photo of herself admiring the sunset over the beach.

4-Princess-Olympia-Greece-Aspen-skiing
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Olympia of Greece:

Aspen, Colorado is the destination of choice for Princess Olympia of Greece. The 21-year-old, who is a student at Parsons University, is among a number of famous faces to visit the popular skiing destination over the holidays, including Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid and Elton John. "Ciao to the Ciao," she captioned this photo of herself relaxing on the slopes.

5-Pauline-Ducruet-Thailand-holiday
Photo: © Instagram
Pauline Ducruet:

Pauline Ducruet has got 2018 off to an amazing start! The Monaco royal celebrated the New Year in Hong Kong, before jetting to Phuket, Thailand, where she appears to be enjoying the opportunity to relax in the sun. "Find me by the pool," she wrote alongside this holiday snap.

