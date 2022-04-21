Warwick Castle: The perfect family adventure! Look no further for a weekend of fun

With the Jubilee Bank Holiday fast approaching, not to mention the long school summer break, now is the time to start planning some fun outings that the whole family can enjoy.

Look no further than Warwick Castle, an absolute gem in the UK – as a bonus, note there are no stressful airport queues with screaming children to navigate. There is something for absolutely everyone at this impressive tourist attraction which remains hugely popular with adults and children alike.

The brand new Zog's Playland proved a big hit with little visitors

We were lucky enough to attend the opening weekend for a brand new attraction at the Castle – Zog's Playland. And it certainly didn't disappoint with its castle-themed play zone, complete with a burping dragon slide, mini assault course and a zipwire. So while my three-year-old was busy playing with all things Zog, my ten-year-old was busy leaping and zipping around the area. See, something for everything!

Zog and Princess Pearl were on hand to meet their young fans

Also on our must-see list was the Horrible Histories maze – perfect for older children, with the perfect mixture of fun and facts that the series is famed for. For little princesses, there is the Princess Tower, where children can help solve a historical mystery, while the bolder knights can face their fears in the gruesome Castle Dungeon…

The Horrible Histories maze is well worth a visit

And that's not all. Within the castle walls, visitors can enjoy immersive sword fights – both realistic and highly-entertaining - try their hand at archery, and watch a world-class Birds of Prey show which is utterly captivating. Do not miss it!

During our visit to Warwick, we stayed in the Knights' Village, which received a big thumbs up from the whole family. The wooden lodges are cosy and perfectly laid-out with bunk beds in the second bedroom and a family bathroom. The attention to detail is spectacular, with long swords and shields adorning the walls (much to my son's delight).

Sword-fighting displays drew big crowds

After-dinner entertainment at the Knights' Village came courtesy of The Warwick Warriors – and we LOVED them! Our two knights spent time talking to all the children individually before holding a sword fighting class complete with a knighting ceremony. Diners were then wowed with a dramatic sword fight before the children were read a bedtime story. If you ever get the chance to see the Warwick Warriors – go. You won't regret it.

The Warwick Warriors had their audience transfixed

Looking back, I can't believe we hadn't been to Warwick Castle before. Safe to say, it won't be our last visit. The whole family is excited to return – time to get our annual passes!