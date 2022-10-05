5 super family-friendly hotspots to visit over the school holidays without flying - from Cornwall to Suffolk In partnership with Luxury Family Hotels

With the October half-term fast approaching, a short family getaway will provide some much-needed downtime with loved ones. Over the past few years, staycations have become the ultimate luxury break – but finding the right hotel suitable for all the family can prove tricky.

Luckily, there are some destinations that cater to all needs and interests, from adults and children alike. Luxury Family Hotels are renowned for their family-focused hotels across the UK, which combine luxury and comfort in beautiful, scenic locations.

Consisting of five estates and manors across the country, each location offers a host of unique activities, such as fossil hunting on the Dorset coast or walking trails, allowing you to make new family memories that you will cherish forever…

New Park Manor, New Forest

Retreat to nature at New Park Manor and explore the enchanting forests – ideal for expeditions with the family. Inspired by its outdoor setting, the manor combines country house charm with modern features. Dog-friendly and with endless space to roam, put on your wellies and take a walk (or bike) through the woods for a breath of fresh air.

At the hotel’s spa, enjoy a pampering wellness treatment or soak in a bubbling hot tub - this location also encourages couples to reconnect as a relaxing romantic getaway.

The Ickworth, Suffolk

Based on a National Trust site in the Suffolk countryside, The Ickworth is a stately Italianate palace placed within 1800 acres of manicured gardens and woodland, providing comfort with its quaint charm. You and your family can spend your days exploring the local wildlife whilst roaming the extensive parkland. Unwind in the evenings in your choice of the location’s lounges with a hot cup of tea – complete with roaring open fires and cozy sofa. Pretty perfect, right?

Moonfleet Manor, Dorset

The location that lives up to its name – Moonfleet manor is a dreamy paradise set on the Fleet Lagoon next to the famous Chesil Beach. The perfect place for young and curious minds, this coastal hideaway is a hotspot for exploration and adventure with its family indoor activity centre, playful décor and grandiose feel – whilst inviting you to relax, look out to sea and watch the sun set between the hills.

Woolley Grange, Wiltshire

A quirky and cozy 17th century Jacobean manor, Woolley Grange is a secret sanctuary closely located to several medieval villages. Foodie families will love indulging in the restaurant’s seasonal menu, made from the organic produce grown in the manor’s walled gardens and neighbouring fields.

Children are invited to get muddy and help with gardening and are also free to visit the pigs, chickens and rabbits on the Woolley Grange grounds. Alternatively, try out a new hobby by kayaking along the nearby rivers.

Fowey Hall, Cornwall

Overlooking the town of Fowey, take in the breathtaking views of the Cornish coastline and enjoy the splendour of Fowey Hall. Whilst parents will enjoy exploring the harbour, children will relish in digging in rock pools for crabs and indulging in creamy Cornish fudge.

For some R&R, why not retreat to the corners of the elegant Victorian mansion with a book in hand? With a room full of retro arcade games and an epic zipline in the gardens, young ones will also be spoilt with a choice of things to do.

