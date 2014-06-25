ER star Noah Wyle marries in surprise ceremony

Noah Wyle is a married man! The Falling Skies star secretly tied the knot with Sara Wells earlier this month at their farm in Santa Barbara.



Noah, 43, announced the happy news during an appearance on The View on Tuesday.



"It was beautiful," he said. "It was great. It was a very small ceremony — we have this little farm in California.

"We got married on the ranch in front of the barn and then took a honeymoon. We just got back from Paris, which was incredible. Very romantic."



Noah and Sara — who runs a children's entertainment company and has appeared in shows like Californication and Nip/Tuck — have been dating since 2011, having first met during a production at The Blank Theatre Company.

Former ER star Noah, who played Dr John Carter from 1994 until 2009, has been married once before; he has two children, son Owen, 11, and daughter Auden, eight, with make-up artist Tracy Warbin.



Noah and Tracy were married from 2000 until 2009, and remain on good terms.



"They're cooperative with each other and have put the interests of their children ahead of anything else," a friend of the couple said at the time.