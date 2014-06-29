Olivia Palermo marries Johannes Huebl in secret ceremony

Olivia Palermo has married her German model fiancé Johannes Huebl in an intimate civil ceremony.



The fashion guru, 28, said "I do" in a quiet park tucked away in Bedford, New York, away from the hustle and bustle of the big city and surrounded by ivy and blossoming flowers.



"We really wanted to keep this beautiful day very private and special to us and enjoyed the whole day with our family and two friends," wrote Olivia on her website. "Bedford is such an amazing and romantic countryside."

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl





Olivia and Johannes were joined by only a handful of family members and closest friends at their very private wedding.



The bride, who has previously said that she wouldn't be walking down the aisle in a "cupcake-style" dress, looked sensational, as a photo she posted on Twitter showed.



Olivia opted for a three-piece number made by wedding designer favourite Carolina Herrera. She wore a simple cream cashmere sweater with scattered ostrich feathers, and pulled off an unconventional shorts and skirt combo on her bottom half.



The brunette beauty showed off her toned legs in chic white shorts and fashioned a full tulle skirt over them, made of layers of satin and silk and featuring floral details along the hem.

Olivia Palermo's wedding dress from the back

As for her "something blue", Olivia wore an exquisite pair of deep blue Manolo Blahniks.



"I wanted the make-up to be light and fresh and more focused about the lashes while keeping the eyes clean," said Olivia of her bridal look. "My hair was in an uncontrived ponytail, one of my favourite personal looks."



Johannes played the dapper groom to perfection, complimenting his bride in a bespoke tailored white Marc Anthony Hamburg suit and a piquet shirt. He wore his "something blue" in the form of a navy Charvet tie and pocket square.

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl got engaged on New Year's Eve





Olivia and Johannes, who announced their engagement in January, started dating in 2008 after having met through mutual friends.



Earlier this week a spokeswoman for the socialite denied that the couple had already married in a rush wedding, due to alleged trouble with Johannes' visa meaning that the model would have to leave the US in September.



"They had always planned to have a small civil ceremony in June," said the spokeswoman. "The whole visa thing is not relevant. They travel so much during the summer, they don't really have much time to plan things. They are doing a much smaller civil ceremony in the States this month and they are planning to do something much larger later on."