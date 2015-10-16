Hilary Rhoda weds Sean Avery in stunning Carolina Herrera gown

Saturday's wedding for model Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery was a modern day fairy tale. Almost two years after announcing her engagement to the former hockey, the couple said "I do" in front of family and friends at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York. The raven-haired beauty channeled the modern bride to perfection shunning tradition and opting for a green, black and white gown.

Hilary, who was ranked the fourth highest-paid model of 2014, wore a column dress designed by Carolina Herrera. The striking gown featured a plunging neckline, thick black collar and emerald green panels, which Hilary contrasted with a sheer veil.

The bride swept her brunette tresses into a neat bun, giving full attention to her glittering 14.7 carat diamond Chopard earrings.

Hilary's bridesmaids, who she called her "sassy ladies" in one Instagram post, looked just as sleek in black column dresses. During the sunset ceremony, Hilary, 28, and Sean, 35, exchanged vows in what looked to be a particularly touching moment.

"Laughed & cried tears of joy at the same time, what a special night," wrote the model on Instagram. Taking their first steps as husband and wife, Hilary and Sean were also pictured walking down the aisle hand-in-hand, with the bride holding up a peace sign to the congregation.

The lovebirds, who are both fitness and sports buffs, first met in 2009 at a bar that retired athlete Sean had opened. The pair started dating and spent the summer together. "We clicked and had fun that summer," Hilary told Hamptons magazine. "Sean was in hockey off-season, so I had time to get to know him. I liked his funny, dry sense of humor and his spontaneity. He was always up for a new adventure."

"Hilary has a large heart and is the most caring, trustworthy and loyal person," said Sean. "And right up there is her amazing work ethic. I admire that."

The pair announced their engagement in November 2013, after dating on-off for a few years.