Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen's honeymoon was 'heavenly'

She had a gorgeous wedding, and now Girls star Allison Williams has posted a pic on Instagram that shows her post-married life is just as idyllic.The actress and new husband Ricky Van Veen jetted off to Italy after their spectacular nuptials last month, and on Monday, Allison shared a personal photo where she is seen sitting in a vantage point overlooking the coastline.

 Honeymoon was Heavenly & I'm Happy to be Home ❤️  Una foto publicada por Allison Williams (@aw) el 4 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 3:05 PDT

Allison, who has now returned with Ricky, the founder of popular comedy website College Humor, to start their married life together, captioned the photo: "Honeymoon was Heavenly & I'm Happy to be Home."

The evening snapshot isn't the first time Allison, who is the daughter of newsman Brian Williams, has been the picture of perfection. She was also glowing as she married her longtime love Ricky on September 19 wearing a gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Allison wore an Oscar de la Renta gown for the Wyoming wedding Photo: Christian Oth

She announced her big news on Instagram, sharing a stunning photograph of herself and her new husband Ricky strolling hand-in-hand outdoors, against a fairy tale backdrop: Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming.

Days later, Allison gave us another glimpse at the country wedding with a picturesque Instagram shot where her veil is floating in the wind. She wrote alongside the dreamy photo: "One more. This pretty much sums up my feelings about the whole weekend. Thank you all for the well-wishes, and thanks to everyone who made it possible."

One more. This pretty much sums up my feelings about the whole weekend. Thank you all for the well-wishes, and thanks to everyone who made it possible. : @christianothstudio Una foto publicada por Allison Williams (@aw) el 22 de Sep de 2015 a la(s) 1:48 PDT

The star-studded guest list for her big day included her Girls co-stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson, who plays Allison's on-screen mother. In fact, Tom himself officiated the nuptials. "Well, here's what I did – I studied the ministry for over $35," the Oscar-winner said. "And if you want to call me Right Reverend Tom Hanks, I think you should." He then joked: "I'm for rent. If you can afford the honorarium, I'll be there for ya!"