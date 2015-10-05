Alice Cooper's daughter Calico marries in Hawaii

Alice Cooper's daughter Calico has tied the knot. The actress married fiancé Jed Williams in Maui, Hawaii on Sunday in the company of their family and friends.

The couple and their guests documented the special day on Instagram using the hashtag #jedandcalico2015, with Calico announcing her newlywed status by sharing a photo of herself and her bridesmaids toasting her nuptials.

VIEW GALLERY

Calico Cooper married in Hawaii on Sunday

"It happened. And how! #jedandcalico2015," she captioned the image.

Her new husband was equally thrilled, and posted a photo of himself and Calico embracing on the beach as the sun set. "I have a wife," Jed wrote. The actor also shared a photo of their guests, adding the caption: "Best wedding party ever."

VIEW GALLERY

Calico tied the knot with actor Jed Williams

Calico wore a plunging ivory lace wedding dress with matching cuffs and her hair tied back into a chignon, while her husband wore a white shirt and stone trousers with a striped tie.

The nuptials appeared to be a fun-filled affair judging by the photos posted on social media, with one showing Calico sharing a dance with her famous dad while guests looked on. Another showed the bride and groom's first dance, with their friend adding the caption: "Such an amazing happy night! Congrats @calicocooper & @jedwilliams."

VIEW GALLERY

The bride shared a dance with her father Alice Cooper

The couple have taken the opportunity to use their Hawaiian nuptials as a group holiday, with the wedding party also seen enjoying a boat trip together on Saturday ahead of Jed and Calico's big day.

Calico is the oldest child of notorious rocker Alice Cooper and Sheryl Goddard. The 34-year-old has performed in her father's stage show since 2000 but has also starred in films and television programmes including Hawaii Five-0. Jed, 32, is also an actor who most recently starred in a drama short called Control.