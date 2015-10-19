Angelababy, the Chinese star who had a $30 million dream wedding

A live-streamed ceremony, 2,000 guests and a $30 million price tag – a Chinese model, actress and singer has had the wedding of her dreams come true. Angelababy, who has been dubbed China's Kim Kardashian, married her long-term boyfriend Huang Xiaoming in spectacular style in Shanghai earlier this month.

The couple officially married in private five months ago, but decided to hold a lavish second wedding for around 2,000 guests at the Shanghai Exhibition Center on October 8. About 100 guests were fellow celebrities, and the celebration was live-streamed on the internet.

Angelababy wore a couture Dior gown that was five months in the making Photo: Instagram/@dior



Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung, turned to Christian Dior for her haute couture wedding dress, which took five months to make. The satin organza ivory gown was covered in dozens of Chantilly lace flowers which were sewn on by hand. A total of seven petticoats of 164 feet of tulle made up the skirt, while a 10-foot train completed her look.

Around 2,000 guests attended the spectacular Shanghai wedding

Angelababy and Huang, who first started dating six years ago, exchanged vows on a lit-up stage for all their guests to see, and the bride was presented with an intricate Chaumet diamond wedding band that cost $1.5 million, the Telegraph reports.

Guests left with goody bags that included a phone from Meitu, a company Angelbaby represents, and pics from the big day were shared online, with one shot showing the newlyweds about to cut their enormous wedding.

The bride and groom's ceremony could be watched via live stream

Angelababy, 26, and actor Huang, 37, flew to Paris before the wedding for their official photos. The lovebirds posed against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, with the bride slipping into a series of Elie Saab couture gowns.

Angelababy's wedding band cost around $1.5 million

While she is relatively unknown in the U.S., Angelababy is a hit in China. The 26-year-old has more than 58 million followers on the country's version of Twitter.

The couple flew to Paris for their official wedding photos

She started modeling at the age of 14 under her stage name Angelababy, which is an amalgamation of her English name and her childhood nickname.

The dark-haired beauty, who is said to make around $6 milllion annually, has appeared in largely Chinese films but next year she will make her Engliah language breakthrough alongside Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth in Independence Day: Resurgence.