Allison Williams tapped Kate Middleton's style for her wedding day inspiration

Allison Williams had royal inspiration when it came to designing her wedding gown. The 27-year-old actress, who tied the knot to Ricky Van Veen in September, shared that she took hint from Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen gown for inspiration for her wedding day look.

Allison during the Forevermark celebration on Wednesday Photo: Jared Siskin / PMC

"Who didn't?" Allison told Us Weekly at Forevermark’s celebration of “A Diamond is Forever” in New York City on Wednesday. "[It was] just perfection."

The Girls star, who worked with Oscar de la Renta's creative director Peter Copping, admitted she had one pre-design condition on her big day. "I wanted sleeves, 'cause I'm always cold," Allison said. "That was all I knew going into it!"

Luckily, Peter and the other designers knew exactly what she wanted. Allison explained: "They totally got me. Peter grew up around horses and ranches, so he kind of immediately understood the aesthetic I was going to be in."

Allison was inspired by Duchess Kate for her wedding day Photos: Christian Oth/Getty Images

The finished result was a stunning full-length gown with a nipped-in waist, long sleeves and demure high neckline. The bespoke creation was finished with a floral overlay, and Allison topped off her look with a flowing veil.

Allison and Ricky said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation including Allison's co-stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Rita Wilson. Other notable guest included Katy Perry, John Mayer and Tom Hanks, who officiated the ceremony.

When it came to describing the feeling of being a newlywed, Allison couldn't find the words. "It's hard to articulate obviously," she told Us Weekly. "I'm sure other smarter people can put it better than I can! It's so different and not at all different."