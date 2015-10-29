Allison Williams reveals her wedding dress was inspired by Duchess Kate

Allison Williams was inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, when she was designing her wedding dress. The Girls star, who tied the knot with Ricky Van Veen in September, admitted she looked to Kate's Alexander McQueen gown for inspiration when planning her big day.

"Who didn't?" Allison told Us Weekly at Forevermark's celebration of A Diamond is Forever on Wednesday. "[It was] just perfection."

One more. This pretty much sums up my feelings about the whole weekend. Thank you all for the well-wishes, and thanks to everyone who made it possible. 📷: @christianothstudio A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Sep 22, 2015 at 1:48pm PDT

The 27-year-old worked with the designers at Oscar de la Renta on her gown, and said she had just one pre-requisite for the design.

"I wanted sleeves, 'cause I'm always cold," Allison said. "That was all I knew going into it!"

Luckily the designers working with Allison, including Oscar de la Renta's creative director Peter Copping, knew exactly what she wanted. Allison explained: "They totally got me. Peter grew up around horses and ranches, so he kind of immediately understood the aesthetic I was going to be in."

The finished result was a stunning full-length gown with a nipped-in waist, long sleeves and demure high neckline. The bespoke creation was finished with a floral overlay, and Allison topped off her look with a flowing veil.

9.19.15 Dress by @oscarprgirl Photo by @christianothstudio A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Sep 20, 2015 at 12:05am PDT

Allison tied the knot with CollegeHumor founder Ricky at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming in September. They said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation including Allison's co-stars Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Rita Wilson, as well as Katy Perry and John Mayer, who were reported to have rekindled their romance at the wedding.

With Tom Hanks acting as the officiator at the wedding and a picturesque country venue, it was definitely a day to remember for Allison, who struggled to explain how it felt to be a newlywed.

"It's hard to articulate obviously," Allison told Us Weekly. "I'm sure other smarter people can put it better than I can! It's so different and not at all different."