Jamie Chung marries Bryan Greenberg in romantic Halloween ceremony

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg made it a Halloween to remember by becoming man and wife. The couple exchanged vows in front of their family and friends in a romantic ceremony at El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday afternoon.

The bride looked beautiful in a bespoke long sleeved Monique Lhuillier lace gown and veil, while her bridesmaids wore pale blue, black and grey dresses from Lovers + Friends. Meanwhile the groom looked dapper in a midnight blue tuxedo and bow tie.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg married on Saturday

The actress and her Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong co-star turned their nuptials into a three-day celebration starting with a "boos and booze" welcome dinner and party in the woods, where guests were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

On Saturday, the couple wed in an outdoor ceremony that included both personal vows and Jewish traditions. Martha Stewart Weddings reports that guests enjoyed a sunset dinner and cocktails at the "rustic-chic celebration", before continuing the celebrations with a send-off breakfast the following morning.

Neither Jamie nor Bryan has yet to comment on their special day, but Bryan did share a photo from their stunning surroundings on Sunday, simply adding the caption: "BLESSED".

Bryan shared a photo from their wedding location on Sunday

Jamie and Bryan have been dating since early 2012 and became engaged in San Francisco in December 2013. The couple previously said they wanted to ensure that their wedding was "fun" and weren't too "crazy" about planning the details of their big day – hiring a wedding planner to help to organise it for them.

"I think that's the only way to save the engagement – hire someone else to do it," Jamie told HELLO! in June. "Neither of us are really crazy about the planning nor do we have a very strong vision. We just want everyone to have a good time, so we're pretty lax about that."

The 32-year-old also shared the best advice she had received about planning a wedding. "It would be to enjoy the process," she said. "It could possibly go out of control but not to fret. Just try to enjoy the process, and at the end of the day, it will all work out."