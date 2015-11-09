Whitney Port marries Tim Rosenman: 'It's such a great feeling'

Whitney Port is a married woman! The fashion designer tied the knot with her longtime love Tim Rosenman on Saturday, November 7. The wedding comes nearly two years after Tim popped the question.

Photo: Getty Images for Wedding Paper Divas

In a statement to Us Weekly, the newlyweds said, “It's such a great feeling! We finally get to stop saying fiancé and be husband and wife! We really always knew we would end up together and now we can start a new amazing chapter in our lives. The wedding was everything we hoped it would be and will cherish the memories for the rest of our lives."

The couple got engaged back in November 2013 after dating for a year. Tim was a producer on Whitney’s spin-off reality series, The City. "I definitely made the first move," Whitney previously told HELLO! Fashion Monthly. "I got his number and made some excuse why I needed to reach him for something."

She added, "[Tim's] not shy but I know in his past with girls he had difficulty making the first move and I know because of our jobs - because I was the talent and he was the producer - he wasn't going to cross that line. It had to be me."

According to E! online the couple wed in Palm Springs, California. The bride wore a custom wedding dress by Ashi Couture, which she designed herself. Tacori provided the couple's wedding bands.

Ahead of her nuptials, the 30-year-old celebrated her engagement with two bachelorette parties - one in Las Vegas and the other in Mexico. The reality star joins the string of former Hills alums who have already walked down the aisle, including pal Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.