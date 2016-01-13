Wedding style inspiration: Art dealer Andi Potamkin weds in the Utah desert

It was a picture perfect wedding for art dealer Andi Potamkin and celebrity hair stylist Jordan Blackmore. After nine years together, four of which they were engaged, the newlywed couple found their happily ever after in a romantic desert-set wedding.

The couple, who tied the knot back in November, chose the luxurious Amangiri Resort in Utah as their venue, where they were joined by 60 guests including actress Elizabeth Olsen and designer Brian Atwood. “We wanted to be somewhere remote – in the middle of nowhere – with our loved ones and that was a very specific type of place to find,” Andi told HELLO Fashion Monthly.

The bride's neutral-colored, Italian designed gown and wedding color scheme of dusty sage and desert rose complimented the remote setting Photo: Izak

“There was nobody for miles in any direction so we could blast music and light fireworks in the middle of the desert at 4 a.m.”

For her wedding, the bride selected a Pantone color scheme of faded neutrals that included dusty sage and desert rose. “My career is all about what things look like so I thought about what I wanted visually and worked backwards from there,” she admitted. However, one thing Andi did not want for her big day was a dramatic new look. “I didn’t want to look any different than I normally do. I just wanted to look like the most glowing, best-nourished and most well-rested version of myself.”

"I thought about what I wanted visually and worked backwards from there,” said the bride. The Amangiri Resort provided the perfect dramatic backdrop Photo: Izak

The art dealer's bridal preparation on the morning of her big day didn't involve the most typical beauty routines. Following a yoga class with her girlfriends, Andi received a facial, from holistic facialist Negin Niknejad. She revealed, “[Negin] basically put salad on my face along with lots of crystals and it really zenned me out."

And it's a good thing she was "zenned out," because the couple's wedding did not go off without a hitch. Andi, who turned to Italian designer Maurizio Galante for her wedding dress, had her gown stuck in customs for five days.

“I wanted to look like a beautiful desert alien that was growing out of the sand,” she said of her dress. While Andi joked that her gown has enough fabric for a mini dress, jacket and coffee table, she could not have foreseen an additional design element that was added to her gown – a black widow!

Andi discussed her wedding preparations with HELLO! Fashion Monthly

She recalled, "The day of the wedding I picked up my dress to show it to my wedding planner, Sarah Kerr, and she looked at me with this horrified face and told me to stop shaking the dress because there was a huge spider in it, which ends up being a black widow!"

Despite the unforeseen obstacles, the couple’s wedding proved to be a dream come true. “The whole thing was wonderful," Andi gushed. "And my mum said in her speech that marriage wasn’t going to change Jordan and I because we’ve always been [a team] like this.”