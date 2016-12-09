Bridal and party inspiration: How to wear a crown in real life Heather Galloway

Are you ready to take the tiara to the next level? Following the cue of fashion queens like Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, we can set off our wardrobes with the most hedonistic hair accessory to date: crowns.

Crowns can add the luxe finishing touch to a party outfit or bridal look, as seen in Viktoria Novak's couture wedding crown collection (above) Photo: Viktoria Novak

“Crowns are wearable every day for every occasion,” Australia's queen of crown design, Viktoria Novak told HELLO!. “It's now the norm, just like shoes and handbags.”

Shop the look: the Rosantica 'Vanusita' mother-of-pearl headpiece, $1,090 at net-a-porter-com, left, and ALDO Gem Detail Crown, $24.50 at asos.com

Viktoria, who has an amazing collection of couture bridal crowns, held her runway show at New York Fashion Week, and says we're very enthusiastic about the royal accessory. “I felt as though Americans really embraced the idea,” she says. “They loved that the crown could now be perceived as an everyday wearable accessory, rather than something that has been viewed as a fairytale fantasy.”





Crowns on the red carpet as worn by British pop star Pixie Lott, Nicole Kidman and actress Zoey Deutch Photos: Getty Images



The mass migration of crowns from royal heads to the fashion world can be traced to the box office success of Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012 in which the wicked Queen, played by Charlize Theron, modeled some of the edgiest headgear in folklore. The majestic creation appeared both on the catwalks of designers like Dolce & Gabbana, and gracing the hairstyles of stars like Rita Ora and Cara Delevingne.





Designer Alon Livne White styled his models' ballerina buns with tiny crowns for his Fall/Winter 2016 bridal runway show Photo: Getty Images

The look quickly gained street credibility as it caught on among festival goers who rocked the trend from Coachella to Womad.

Promising a heady confidence boost for brides and beyond, this symbol of supremacy may not help you skip to the head of the line while out shopping – but that doesn't mean you won't feel like you totally reign.

“What I hear most from my clients is how amazing my crowns make them feel – they feel they can conquer the world,” says Viktoria. “My advice is that when you think 'crown', don't think tiara, think modern and chic. If you're ready to take on the world – you're ready to be crowned.”