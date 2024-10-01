Princess Alexia's daughter rewears her controversial dress to Greek royal wedding

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexia's daughter surprises in controversial dress at Greek royal wedding
Ana Maria Morales of Greece arrives at the Annunciation Cathedral of St. Mary to attend the wedding of Theodora of Greece, fourth daughter of King Constantine II of Greece, to Matthew Kumar, Sept. 28, 2024, in Athens, Greece.© Europa Press Entertainment

Amelia Morales y de Grecia wore her mother's bridal-white satin gown to Princess Theodora's wedding

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Wedding bells chimed in Athens this weekend as Princess Theodora of Greece married Matthew Kumar at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation on Saturday. 

The fairytale celebrations were a royal affair, with Theodora's siblings Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolas, and Prince Philippos attending to watch their sister glide down the aisle in a hand-beaded Celia Kritharioti wedding dress.

Equally stylish guests included Princess Olympia of Greece, who made the most stunning bridesmaid in a flowing, liquid-metallic mauve dress, while Queen Sofia of Spain captivated in a romantic red pleated gown with diamond details.

Royal Romance: Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's Journey

In Western culture, it is generally considered to be ill-mannered to wear any shade of white to a wedding unless specifically asked to by the bride. 

Princess Theodora's niece, Amelia Morales y de Grecia, appeared to turn a blind eye to this rule, sparking a debate amongst royal style fans online. 

Amelia Morales y de Grecia (R) wears a white satin halterneck dress to the wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar© Getty
Amelia Morales y de Grecia (R) wears a white satin halterneck dress to the wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar

The 16-year-old royal was seen arriving at the wedding celebrations of Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar wearing a white satin halter gown. 

Amelia accessorised with a pastel pink clutch, delicate diamond jewels and an ombré pink shawl draped across her arms.

The dress, identified by Instagram style blog Royal Fashion Police, formerly belonged to Amelia's mother Princess Alexia, who wore the dress 23 years prior at the pre-wedding gala of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Princess Alexia Of Greece wore the same dress in 2001© Mark Cuthbert
Princess Alexia Of Greece wore the same dress in 2001

Royal style fans were still quick to comment on the controversial choice of gown worn to the Greek royal nuptials. 

"It looks white and she wasn’t the bride!" penned one fan, as another agreed: "It is a nice dress and she looks good, but is this the right colour for a wedding? It photographs like white."

Alexia of Greece and Carlos Morales with their children, Ana Maria, Amelia and Carlos at he wedding ceremony of Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar © Milos Bicanski
Alexia of Greece and Carlos Morales with their children, Ana Maria, Amelia and Carlos at he wedding ceremony of Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar

While others debated if the dress was actually a pale blue, some royal fans delighted in the fact the young royal had recycled her mother's pre-wedding dress last worn two decades ago. 

"This is becoming quite the trend of the new generation wearing dresses from their elders from decades ago. I like it! Both mom and daughter look very pretty," penned a royal style fan.

Princess Alexia wore the same dress to her own pre-wedding gala in 1999© Mark Cuthbert
Princess Alexia wore the same dress to her own pre-wedding gala in 1999

Amelia wasn't the only Greek royal to recycle her mother's dress for the occasion. Her sister, Ana María Morales y de Grecia, looked equally beautiful in a Champagne-hued gown embellished with a hand-beaded bardot neckline and dripping crystal detailing on the skirt. 

It was last worn by Princess Alexia in 1999 at her own pre-wedding gala. 

