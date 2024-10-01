Princess Alexia's daughter rewears her controversial dress to Greek royal wedding

Wedding bells chimed in Athens this weekend as Princess Theodora of Greece married Matthew Kumar at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation on Saturday.

The fairytale celebrations were a royal affair, with Theodora's siblings Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolas, and Prince Philippos attending to watch their sister glide down the aisle in a hand-beaded Celia Kritharioti wedding dress.

Equally stylish guests included Princess Olympia of Greece, who made the most stunning bridesmaid in a flowing, liquid-metallic mauve dress, while Queen Sofia of Spain captivated in a romantic red pleated gown with diamond details.

Royal Romance: Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's Journey

The dress, identified by Instagram style blog Royal Fashion Police, formerly belonged to Amelia's mother Princess Alexia, who wore the dress 23 years prior at the pre-wedding gala of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. © Mark Cuthbert Princess Alexia Of Greece wore the same dress in 2001

Royal style fans were still quick to comment on the controversial choice of gown worn to the Greek royal nuptials. "It looks white and she wasn’t the bride!" penned one fan, as another agreed: "It is a nice dress and she looks good, but is this the right colour for a wedding? It photographs like white." © Milos Bicanski Alexia of Greece and Carlos Morales with their children, Ana Maria, Amelia and Carlos at he wedding ceremony of Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar While others debated if the dress was actually a pale blue, some royal fans delighted in the fact the young royal had recycled her mother's pre-wedding dress last worn two decades ago. "This is becoming quite the trend of the new generation wearing dresses from their elders from decades ago. I like it! Both mom and daughter look very pretty," penned a royal style fan.