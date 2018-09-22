Exclusive: Bake Off star Candice Brown marries Liam Macaulay in idyllic French wedding Congratulations to the happy couple!

Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown married her partner of six years Liam Macaulay in a romantic ceremony on Saturday, HELLO! can exclusively reveal. The nuptials come almost a year after tree surgeon Liam's surprise proposal. Among the special guests were Matt Evers, who partnered Candice on TV's Dancing on Ice, and the couple's two dogs, pug Dennis and Pomeranian Sybil, who had travelled by car with the couple to the wedding location. "They are our babies," Candice has previously told HELLO!.

The happy couple on the way to their wedding - with their beloved dogs

All the exclusive wedding photos will be published in a future issue of HELLO! - including a first look the bride's stunning dress plus a spectacular wedding cake created by her Bake Off friends. Speaking before the big day, Candice said of her sweet relationship with Liam: "We laugh all the time and have the same values."

The beautiful ceremony took place at an idyllic French chateau, where the couple celebrated with their family and friends. Back in January, Candice revealed to HELLO! that she hadn't chosen her dress yet, but that she had taken inspiration from one particular celebrity with what she had in mind. "We know where, we know when, it's just a case of going to try on some dresses. Jennifer Lawrence's dress when she fell off the stairs at the Oscars… I love that dress, I love it. But I don’t know, they say you have to try things on so I could be in a sparkly leotard!" she laughed.

Candice and Liam married in a beautiful French ceremony

She added of her Bake Off pals, and their role in the wedding: "We are in a WhatsApp group together and yesterday because I went a little bit quiet and kept myself to myself and went into [Dancing On Ice] training they had a bit of a panic that they hadn’t heard from me. And I went 'no I am here, I'm just head down!' I think I might get them to make me a tier for my wedding cake actually." Congratulations to Candice and Liam!

