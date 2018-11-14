Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus reveal wreckage of their house destroyed by Malibu wildfire They said the damage had been "heartbreaking"

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have shocked fans by showing the wreckage of their home after it was burned down by the Woolsey fire. The couple said it had been a "heartbreaking" few days for them and the local community after wildfires spread across California, claiming 50 lives to date.

A shocking photo shared by Liam on Instagram on Tuesday showed their residence had burned down to the ground, with a large sign spelling out the word 'Love' visible in the wreckage. "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires," Liam wrote.

Liam Hemsworth shared a photo of what's left of his and Miley Cyrus' house

"I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger," he added.

Both Liam and Miley also shared before and after photos showing their 'Love' sign leaning against a wall on an outdoor terrace, before it was left in the wreckage from the fire. "Our home before and after the devastating #WoolseyFire. Please donate anything you can to @malibufoundation in hopes to restore Malibu's magic," Miley wrote.

Miley shared a before-and-after glimpse of their home

The Wrecking Ball singer revealed at the weekend that her home had been those hit as wildfires spread across the city, but said she felt "lucky" that both she, Liam and their pets had escaped unharmed. Other celebrities to share their own experiences on social media include Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler, who each lost their own homes in the fire and have returned in a bid to help with the recovery efforts. "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California," Gerard wrote. "Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters."

