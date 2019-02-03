Exclusive: Candice Brown exchanges her vows for the second time in gorgeous ceremony What a lovely idea!

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown has exchanged vows with her husband for a second time – just five months after their wedding. In exclusive photographs of the event revealed in HELLO! magazine, Candice said that she and Liam Macaulay always wanted to hold an intimate wedding ceremony, and had the chance to do so during their honeymoon in Thailand. The couple first got married at luxury French chateau in September last year in a ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! before holding a reception for 100 guests. "Before we got married Liam had always said: 'If I had my way, we’d go away to a beach and get married, just the two of us,'" Candice told HELLO! "But my dad said to him: 'I don’t really mind what you do but don’t ever take her away to get married without me being there.' Liam is quite happy doing his own thing – he doesn’t like to be the centre of attention."

Candice Brown and Liam Macaulay exchanged their vows for the second time

Candice came up with the idea while she was planning the couple’s ten-day break to the Akrya Beach Club in Phuket. And she said the intimate ceremony left her and tree surgeon Liam in fits of laughter. "We can never keep a straight face when we look at each other," she said. "What set me off was when Liam said, in his very strong Scottish accent, he'd take me as his 'bird' rather than his 'wife', which he always calls me and really makes me giggle."

The happy couple at the Akyra Beach Club Phuket

In the interview, Candice says that Liam has always been there for her. "We were tested quite early on in our relationship, and he didn’t budge then," she explains. "I wasn’t very well, and following that I struggled with some mental health issues. It’s not something I really talk about, and at some point there might be a right time to do that, but Liam stayed by my side and that has always stuck with me. “I know I’m very lucky. I adore him, he adores me, we’re best friends and we always will be."

Candice and Liam stayed at the Akyra Beach Club Phuket www.theakyra.com/phuket/ +66 (0) 2 514 8124