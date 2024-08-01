Anant Ambani's new wife Radhika rocks tangerine mini skirt in first photos from Paris honeymoon

Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant have been making waves for months after hosting wedding celebrations from March to June 2024.
The glitz and glamour of their romance is far from over, though, with the newlyweds embarking on a European honeymoon including a visit to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Making a statement entrance, Anant and Radhika were an explosion of colour in tropical-style outfits. While billionaire Mukesh's son was all smiles in a wild long-sleeve shirt covered with palm trees and leopards, it was his new wife's ensemble that caught our eye.
The 29-year-old looked striking in a tangerine co-ord including a square-neck top with silver buttons and an A-line mini skirt with elegant pleats.
She accessorised with an ivory cross-body bag where she kept her phone, ready for taking photos of the historic sporting event, and styled her tumbling hair in a relaxed ponytail.
They were joined by his father Mukesh, sister Isha and brother-in-law Anand Piramal. It is not surprising to see the Ambani family out in full force considering Mukesh founded the Reliance Foundation, which has a long-standing partnership with the Indian Olympic Association and has opened the first-ever India House at 2024 Olympics.
Amani wedding
This is not the first time Anant and Radhika have enjoyed travelling around Europe. After a three-day event in the family's hometown of Jamnagar in March, their wedding celebrations continued with a four-day European cruise stopping off at Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes.
The couple had a traditional Hindu ceremony on 12 July followed by a 'shubh ashirwad' ceremony, and a 'mangal utsav' reception in Mumbai which was attended by 14,000 people.
High-profile guests such as Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Kim Kardashian were on the guest list.
The bride stepped out in several striking outfits, including a hand-embroidered bridal lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in traditional red and white colours, and a Dolce & Gabbana corset bodice covered in shimmering embellishments alongside a satin embroidered skirt.
Speaking of the former, the bride's stylist Rhea Kapoor wrote on Instagram: "The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama."
Radhika accessorised her look with her family's jewels, telling Vogue: "I wore the same necklace my sister and aunts wore at their weddings, and I truly believe it gave me a special strength and blessing."
Following their months-long celebrations, it's been reported that they will host another party in the UK.
The couple will supposedly invite A-list stars such as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry to Stoke Park, which Mukesh – who is worth an estimated $116 billion (£89 billion) – purchased for £57 million ($73 million) in 2021.
He has highlighted plans to completely overhaul the seven-star hotel and country club in Berkshire, including modernising the Mansion House, fixing the leaking roof and cracks, and upgrading the 27-hole golf course to make it one of the world’s top 200 courses.
However, concerns have been raised by locals that the billionaire may be keeping the property for personal not commercial use.
