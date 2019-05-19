Princess Eugenie sends personal message to Lady Gabriella Windsor after missing royal wedding How lovely!

Princess Eugenie was the only member of the York family who didn't attend the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on Saturday, but that didn't stop the 29-year-old from sending a special message to her cousin on her big day. Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Eugenie shared a picture of the newlyweds outside St George's Chapel in Windsor, and wrote: "Congratulations dear Ella and Tom!! You look absolutely stunning." Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank got married at the same venue just seven months ago, and were unable to make the ceremony due to an already-booked holiday, HELLO! understands.

Princess Eugenie sent a lovely message to Lady Gabriella Windsor on her wedding day

Gabriella and Thomas' wedding was extra-special for Eugenie's family, with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson making a very rare joint appearance together. The divorced couple have remained great friends and even live with each other at their Windsor family home, The Lodge. But while at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding they chose to arrive separately, for this occasion they were seen travelling in the same car together along with daughter Princess Beatrice. The event also saw Beatrice attend with her new boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The latest royal wedding was a day to remember, with other guests in attendance including the Queen and Prince Philip, Princess Anne and new dad Prince Harry.

Loading the player...

Watch the highlights from Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed a reception at Frogmore House. Royal fans were given a real glimpse inside after photos appeared on social media throughout the evening showing the celebrations and guests mingling beside a huge marquee. Pictures included one of the bridal party having their private wedding photographs taken, a video clip of the bride herself giving a speech, and photos of the newlyweds cutting their stunning cake. Another stand-out picture showed Gabriella chatting with the Queen.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share unseen wedding day photos on anniversary

Lady Gabriella Windsor and new husband Thomas Kingston

READ: Inside Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding reception

The reception was catered by the Queen’s cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, who has run her Party Planners business since 1960. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds opted to forego a sit down meal in favour of a selection of canapés and bowl foods to allow for a more relaxed reception, where guests could mingle while tucking into freshly-prepared light dishes.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.