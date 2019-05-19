Mike and Zara Tindall pictured kissing at celebrity event The loved-up couple had a fun day out

Mike and Zara Tindall are one of the most down-to-earth royal couples, and the loved-up pair showed a rare public display of affection on Friday during the Celebrity Golf Classic event. The pair posed for pictures before sharing a kiss. The event was held at the Belfry Golf & Resort Hotel in Sutton, West Midlands, and was also attended by royal Autumn Phillips, and stars including Denise van Outen, Ronan Keating and his wife Storm, and Brian McFadden. Mike and Zara are huge sports fans, and are often seen at events.While Mike is a former England rugby player, Zara regularly participates in horse trials.

Mike and Zara Tindall were all loved up at a celebrity event on Friday

While they like to keep out of the public eye, Mike and Zara occasionally give insights into life as members of the royal family. Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Archie, Mike told the Telegraph that he had found out the happy news via the family's Whatsapp group. He also revealed that the youngest generation of royal are great friends.

Watch Mike Tindall give rare interview about fatherhood

He said: "We've got a great group of young ones in the family now. Lena and obviously Louis are similar ages and Mia's sort of in between Charlotte and George, and then you’ve got Peter's children Savannah and Isla who are just a little bit older. James (Viscount Severn, Prince Edward's son) is, well not exactly the ring leader, but he's the oldest. So, yeah, it's going to be a good little group."

The royal couple are the proud parents of daughters Mia and Lena

Both Mike and Zara want daughters Mia and Lena to have as normal an upbringing as possible, and are known for their down-to-earth ways. The couple made the decision not to give their children royal titles, something that Zara and her brother Peter grew up without as well. Rather than feeling excluded without a royal title, Zara often speaks out about the benefits her parents' decision gave her. The mum-of-two told HELLO! that she was able to be more creative than her cousin Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne after Prince Charles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained. The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

