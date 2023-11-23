Strictly's Graziano Di Prima's clifftop castle wedding is straight out of a Disney movie in unearthed photos

Graziano Di Prima returned to his hometown in Sicily to marry his wife Giada Lini, but unearthed photos have revealed just how spectacular their wedding venue was.

The 14th-century Castle of Falconara played host to the Strictly Come Dancing star and the Burn the Floor star. Teetering on the cliff edge, the castle is located in a nature park and boasts stunning, uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean Sea and direct access to the beach.

Outside, there is a large garden with a natural swimming pool, while the interior features two independent floors. The lower has six saloons, two dining rooms, eight bedrooms and a suite, while more bedrooms and a terrace sit on the upper floor.

The newlyweds were pictured kissing inside the local church Basilica della Madonna della Catena which has beige and blue pillars, decorated with white flowers and candles. They then moved to the castle gardens for photos, where they stood among the thick vegetation surrounded by palm trees and cacti.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Giada Lini and Graziano Di Prima got engaged in 2019

One snap showed Graziano on one knee kissing his bride's hand against the backdrop of the historic castle and the glistening sea. He looked dapper in a black suit while she chose a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown with a full princess-style skirt.

Back in August 2022, shortly after their wedding, the professional dancer shared the carousel of photos on Instagram alongside the caption: "The best day of my life. MR & MRS. DI PRIMA 09.07.22."

© Getty Images The couple got married in Graziano's hometown in Sicily

Graziano admitted he chose the special location as it's where he grew up and where he used to take Giada on dates. Speaking to HELLO! at the Strictly tour rehearsals in 2020, he said: "I'm going to marry her in the little church in my small town. I decided if I'm going to do it in Sicily, I want to do it in the town where I grew up."

He continued: "There's going to be a lot [of people], because my family is huge in Sicily.

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"Some of our friends going to come from England, [Giada] has family in Venice so they're going to come to Sicily, and obviously it's July, and summer in Sicily is beautiful."

The pair got engaged in May 2019 and were due to get married in 2020 but were forced to cancel their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Angela Scanlon frolics in bridal crop top made one week before forest wedding