Charlotte Casiraghi emulates grandmother Grace Kelly in FIRST royal wedding reception picture

On Saturday, Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi, the daughter of Princess Caroline tied the knot to film producer Dimitri Rassam. The happy couple said 'I do' at Monaco's Prince's Palace, before guests carried on the celebrations at a glitzy evening reception at luxury hotel Villa la Vigie, overlooking the French Riviera. The incredible venue has its own Olympic pool, and the happy couple and their family and friends danced the night away after sitting down for a gala dinner. Photos and videos posted on social media saw everyone change into white outfits, with Charlotte opting to wear her grandmother, Princess Grace's iconic Cartier diamond necklace.

The stunning royal couple during their evening wedding reception Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

The couple exchanged vows in front of their six-month-old son Balthazar, and the bride's five-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh. Dimitri also has a seven-year-old daughter, Darya, from his previous marriage, who was also in attendance. Raphael and Darya were seen dancing with their parents during the evening reception, standing at the front of the stage where the band were performing live music throughout the night.

Charlotte and Dimitri at their wedding ceremony

This is just the beginning of the celebrations for the happy couple. Like many of the Monaco royals including her siblings Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi, Charlotte will have a second, bigger celebration at a later date with her new husband Dimitri. The religious wedding will reportedly take place in the French commune of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where Charlotte grew up.

Charlotte, 32, and Dimitri, 37, got engaged during a family ski trip in March 2018. In the October of that year, they welcomed their first child together. For the ceremony, the royal bride chose to wear a stunning stone coloured brocade dress by Saint Laurent, which featured three dramatic bows down the front and a scalloped edge. This was particularly fitting as Charlotte starred in the brand's AW 18 campaign.

