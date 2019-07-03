Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's exclusive Seychelles honeymoon resort This exclusive island has the royal seal of approval

It has been eight years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married, and in that time they have been on several holidays together, from romantic getaways to family breaks with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, including their recent staycation in the Lake District. However, they'd find it hard to beat the exclusive island retreat they stayed at on their honeymoon, located in the Seychelles.

The royal couple reportedly stayed at North Island, a private island with only 11 luxurious villas for a complete escape from the outside world – just what they would have wanted after their wedding, which was watched by an estimated 24 million viewers in the UK alone.

Prince William and Kate stayed at North Island in the Seychelles

Prices at the resort start at €6,433 (around £5,772) per night and increase to €10,126 (around £9,086) for the most exclusive villa that is designed especially for honeymooners, and likely to be where William and Kate stayed. Their resort is where another high profile couple chose to go on their honeymoon; George and Amal Clooney also stayed there following their wedding in 2014, while Salma Hayek also honeymooned on the island.

The couple are likely to have stayed in Villa 11, which has its own pool and direct beach access

Activities on offer include scuba diving and snorkelling, sea kayaking, surfing and cycling, but the royal couple may have preferred to simply relax, use the spa facilities and spend time on the unspoiled white sandy beaches. And with twice as many staff on the island than guests, it's safe to say they wouldn't have wanted for anything during their stay.

The island only has 11 villas

With so many amenities, there would have been little need for the newlyweds to leave their villa. If they chose the more expensive Villa 11 – which spans over 8,000 square feet – they would have benefitted from their own private swimming pool and deck, direct access to the beach, and beautiful sunrise views. And to make sure their honeymoon experience was completely unique, the chef in the restaurant doesn't provide a menu, but instead cooks meals according to guests' individual tastes. The team promise to "spoil, surprise and delight" diners during their stay. Sounds amazing!

