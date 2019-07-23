Strictly's Ian Waite celebrates second wedding anniversary in the most amazing way The lovebirds married on 22 July 2017

Strictly Come Dancing star Ian Waite and his husband Drew Merriman celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday and judging by the dancer's Instagram posts, the couple pulled out all the stops! The lovebirds, who tied the knot on 22 July 2017 in a wedding which was exclusively covered by HELLO!, have jetted off to Santorini for the most luxurious holiday. Alongside a selfie, Ian wrote: "The most beautiful day with my husband @dwaite89 in the most romantic place #Santorini #NoFilter for our 2nd wedding anniversary. This really is a special place."

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas was one of the first to message, saying: "Beautiful human beings." One follower remarked: "What a lovely photo. Lots of love to you both." Another stated: "Two years? It's gone so quickly. Happy Anniversary and enjoy your holiday." A fourth post read: "How gorgeous do you two look, in such a gorgeous place, enjoy your holiday xx."

Exclusive: Strictly's Ian Waite reveals why the show is harder than ever for the professionals

The professional dancer and pilot Drew married inside the 18th-century Sculpture Gallery at Woburn Abbey in a day which was witnessed by their many celebrity friends. "It was the best day of my life," Ian told HELLO! at the time. "It's been absolutely brilliant. It was so emotional to walk into the ceremony and see friends and family looking towards us." Drew added: "Someone came up to me at the end of the night and said, 'You haven't stopped smiling all day.'"

Invited guests included Ian's former Strictly partners Zoe Ball and Denise Lewis – who Zoe calls his 'Strictly wives' – the show's judge Craig Revel Horwood and dancers Natalie Lowe, Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag, Vincent Simone, Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Matthew Cutler, Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova.

MORE: Strictly's Ian Waite shares loving selfie for husband Drew's birthday

"Ian is one of my favourite Strictly professionals and has been for years," said Craig. "I'm so pleased he's finally found true love and happiness. I've certainly been through the mill with relationships, darling, and it's so lovely to see two people who are so in love tying the knot. I think it's brilliant that men can do that now – so I'm here to fly the flag and celebrate."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.