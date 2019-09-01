Anthea Turner announces engagement to Mark Armstrong A big congratulations!

Anthea Turner has announced her engagement to fiancé Mark Armstrong five months after they started dating. The TV star confirmed the happy news on Scala Radio on Sunday, and revealed that he had popped the question during a romantic trip to Italy. She said: "I am here [in Rome]… We came out for my boyfriend's birthday, that was the whole idea of coming out here. I've been looked after very well, I couldn't be with a better person, he's half Italian, he's keeping me very happy." On her proposal, she said: "Yes, finally, after all this time – all of this time. He did propose to me in Rome. What a romantic city."

Anthea Turner with her fiancé Mark Armstrong

The television presenter met Mark at a private members' club and the pair announced that they were dating two weeks ago. Anthea has previously been married to Peter Powell in the 1990s, before tying the knot to Grant Bovey in 2000. The star has previously opened up about her ideal partner following her divorce from Grant in 2015. She told Best magazine: "Getting divorced from Grant was very, very tough. But I have not given up on love." She added: "I don't need someone to have kids with or help me buy a house. But I do want someone who's got my back."

MORE: Ellie Goulding's bridesmaids revealed

Anthea also spoke to The Telegraph about her quest for love. She said: "I certainly don't need a man to complete me emotionally, let alone support me. Gosh, I have never needed or wanted a man for his money of status. Nor do I believe you are not over the last man until you fall in love with the next. I am genuinely far too strong and independent for such neediness. But do I enjoy the company of men? Yes, of course.. Although I was left feeling fragile by recent events, I'm sure there are lots of decent meant out there, one of whom will definitely be right for me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.