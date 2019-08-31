Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling release exquisite wedding photos Congratulations!

Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling looked the picture of happiness as they shared their official wedding photo. The couple, who married in a private ceremony on Saturday, released a candid image of them sharing a kiss just after exchanging vows. The newlyweds were surrounded by friends and family, and their adorable flower girls and pageboys, as they stood at the front of the cathedral. The official photo was taken by a favourite photographer of the royals - Matt Porteous. He recently photographed The Duchess of Cambridge's ‘Back to Nature’ garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Ellie, 32, was radiant in a stunning long-sleeved gown, which fell to the floor. Her bespoke Chloe wedding dress, designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi, had an interesting Peter Pan neckline and a unique star print crochet detail scattered all over. Ellie's bridal accessories were the perfect choice for her rock chick persona - opting for silver chunky rings and a pair of pearl-drop earrings as well as two diamonds in each ear. Her groom Caspar, an art dealer from England, looked dapper in bespoke tailoring by Huntsman.

The couple tied the knot at York Minster shortly after 3pm in a ceremony attended by 300 guests. Among the star-studded congregation were Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and Sienna Miller.

Afterwards, the bride and groom headed to Castle Howard, which is a 30-minute drive away from the cathedral. Guests boarded coaches taking them to the lavish estate, where the festival-themed reception was held in giant marquees. Portable loos and a selection of luxury sleeping tents and teepees were also set up in the gardens. A number of guests chose to glamp onsite, while others stayed in four and five-star hotels in York.

The couple kiss outside the cathedral

The Love Me Like You Do singer and her beau Caspar announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

The couple were first linked in April 2017. Speaking of the proposal, Ellie said on The Jonathan Ross Show: "I think he proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to. I think he got a bit over-excited and proposed the week before he was planning."

