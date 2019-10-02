Pixie Lott's extravagant wedding plans revealed! Pixie Lott's wedding plans are underway

Pixie Lott has been a busy lady of late; from coaching on The Voice Kids, taking on America, joining the Coca-Cola family, AND planning her upcoming wedding to fiance Oliver Cheshire - it's hard to believe the 28-year-old has any time to let her hair down - but that's exactly what the Mama Do singer did on Tuesday. Taking to the cobbled streets of London's Covent Garden, Pixie joined the fun and frolics of Coca-Cola’s Ultimate immersive Photo Booth where HELLO! caught up with the star for an exclusive interview. The singer revealed her unconventional wedding plans, her biggest wedding dilemmas and why the big day has been so delayed!

Since Pixie got engaged to her model boyfriend in November 2016 - who can forget THAT romantic proposal outside St Pauls Cathedral? Fans have been patiently awaiting a wedding date, and now, Pixie reveals why it has taken so long to organise. Talking to HELLO!, Pixie revealed that it's "definitely happening next year" and that the delay has been down to busy schedules and because the pair just wanted to "enjoy the engagement." Pixie explained: "I’ve been working on music and Oli's been working on his fashion range… so we were like 'why are we doing it now?' ... We don't want to rush it when it's meant to be the best day of your life! We just really want to enjoy the planning process because we definitely have strong ideas of things "

And strong ideas they do have! Pixie revealed that she would love to have two ceremonies - one small and intimate and one massive affair with 13 bridesmaids, eight flower girls and SIX hen parties - phew, sounds like they needed those three years of engagement just to plan!

Pixie even joked that the engagement could take an even longer break, commenting: "That's the thing, we need the time to fit in the six hen dos as well!" Pixie has her dream hen parties all planned out - ever heard of a detox bachelorette? No, us either, but it sounds genius: "I'd love to go somewhere like Vegas and just live it up and just have non-stop fun and then, afterwards, go to a really beautiful retreat to detox." We're totally on board!

Another reason for the delayed engagement? The dress, of course. And all of her bridesmaid dresses. "There are a lot of dresses to have made and I want them to all be in the same dresses… I want the flower girls all the same.

Pixie admitted she has started to think about how she'll wear her hair on her big day: "Well, with me, I'm always toying between curly or straight [hair] so I never know whether to have curly hair or straight hair! So I really don't know - I also want it to be a complete surprise for Oli so I don't want to give away too much information."

We imagine as well as champagne bubbles, Pixie's wedding will have fizz in the form of Coca-Cola. "I love Coca-Cola. I love Diet Coke and Coke Zero - they're my faves and it's something my mum's always loved it so I've grown up drinking it - I drink it every day."

