Bindi Irwin shares sneak peek of her wedding dress ahead of wedding to Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin reached a big milestone in her wedding planning on Monday – finding her dream wedding dress. While traditionally the bride will keep her gown a secret until she walks down the aisle, the 21-year-old couldn't resist sharing a sneak peek at her chosen wedding dress on Instagram, much to the delight of her fiancé Chandler Powell.

"I said yes to the dress," Bindi captioned a photo taken in a bridal shop, showing that she has chosen a long-sleeved lace wedding dress. The snap only showed the cuffs of the wedding dress, but her husband-to-be already can't wait to see more. "I can't wait," he commented, adding: "You're going to be so beautiful."

Bindi Irwin shared a sneak peek of her wedding dress

Eagle-eyed fans have questioned whether Bindi's caption and the appearance of the shop in the background is a hint that she will appear on a future episode of Say Yes to the Dress, which is filmed in Kleinfeld Bridal in New York. The post also revealed another insight about her wedding day – Bindi will be walked down the aisle by her younger brother Robert.

The 15-year-old will be giving his big sister away after their father Steve Irwin died after being barbed by a sting ray in 2006, and commented: "Can't wait to walk you down the aisle." Bindi replied: "I love you. Thank you for being the best brother."

Bindi got engaged to Chandler Powell in July

Bindi has been busy wedding planning since announcing her engagement on her 21st birthday. The conservationist's long-term boyfriend got down on one knee at Australia Zoo, where they first met in November 2013, and where Bindi's family lives and works.

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness," Bindi wrote in an Instagram post announcing their engagement. "I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. – Now let's get married already!"

