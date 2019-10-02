Kris Jenner just revealed the theme of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a look at the wedding gifts guests received

With a picturesque riverfront setting, pretty chapel and southern charm in abundance, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding drew many comparisons to the Nicholas Sparks novel and 2004 movie The Notebook, and it appears they were indeed inspired by the romantic love story when planning their big day.

Kris Jenner unwittingly revealed the theme of the couple's nuptials in a tweet on Tuesday, as she shared a look at the gifts the newlyweds had given to all of their wedding guests. As well as clothing from Justin's fashion label Drew House, including T-shirts printed with "The Biebers" and their wedding date, the Biebers enclosed a copy of the novel.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin gave their wedding guests a copy of The Notebook

According to TMZ, the pair even screened the movie for their guests on Sunday evening following a rehearsal dinner and party that looked like it had been taken straight from the Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams tearjerker. Just like the Biebers' wedding, The Notebook was filmed in South Carolina, with the Bear's Bluff Plantation providing the filming location for Noah's idyllic plantation house. It is located on Wadamalaw Island, around 100 miles away from the couple's five-star wedding venue.

Justin and Hailey said 'I do' for a second time on Monday, over a year after they first tied the knot with a legal ceremony at a Manhattan courthouse. The couple hosted their wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina, where they were joined by guests including Kris, who attended with her partner Corey Gamble and daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Justin and Hailey appear to have taken inspiration from the 2004 film

Many attendees took to social media to post photos and videos from the celebrations, giving glimpses at special touches including personalised bottles of water, bottles of champagne encrusted with "Mr and Mrs Bieber", and a photobooth where they could capture black-and-white portraits from their day.

Justin has since shared his own mementos from the day on Instagram, including a snap of himself with his bride, writing: "Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber." Hailey also shared a series of photos on Instagram, captioned simply with a heart. The bride also said the wedding was "the best night of my life" on her Instagram Stories.

