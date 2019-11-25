Vogue Williams stunned fans when she stepped out in the most incredible white jumpsuit for her second wedding to Spencer Matthews in September 2019, and she has now revealed how she plans to wear it for a night out.

For their first wedding in the summer of 2018, the couple opted for an intimate family ceremony at Spencer's family's Glenn Affric Estate in Scotland. The 34-year-old was expecting their son Theodore at the time, and she looked glowing in a bespoke silk Paul Costello wedding gown that grazed over her blossoming baby bump.

However, she swapped the classic gown for a more modern wedding outfit during their second celebration, which was held at Westminster Boating Base on the banks of the River Thames. Vogue looked beautiful in a Kate Halfpenny jumpsuit which featured a strapless neckline and she wore it with an overlay skirt adorned with delicately embroidered flowers.

Posting a picture of herself wearing the white creation, the Irish model told her 695,000 Instagram followers: "Wedding jumpsuit of dreams!!! I wanted something a little different for our wedding party and @halfpennylondon knocked it out of the park."

Seeing the outfit for the first time on their big day, former Celebrity Masterchef star Spencer expressed his gratitude for his stunning bride. "As soon as I laid eyes on Vogue in her bridal outfit I thought, 'Lucky me'. I've always known that I make ok decisions but that confirmed it," he said.

And with their adorable little boy celebrating his first birthday weeks before their second wedding, he was able to participate in the day. "He only made a fleeting appearance," his mum said. "He was supposed to be a page boy and walk up the aisle on his walker but he didn't manage it… So I carried him up the aisle, and it was actually nicer like that."

Not only was the jumpsuit the perfect outfit choice to keep up with a one-year-old, but it is also versatile enough that Vogue plans to re-wear it. She continued: "I still have the jumpsuit and plan on wearing it a lot! I’m going to style it with a cool oversized white blazer next. Don’t worry not for annnnnnother wedding, just for going out out!" Fans rushed to the comments section to share their views on her outfit, with one stating: "Stunning. I'd wear the jumpsuit with a oversized cashmere white jumper too. This jumpsuit will suit loads of looks", while another wrote: "Such a great idea and reusable as a jumpsuit and a skirt."

