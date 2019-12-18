Huge congratulations to The Chase star Paul Sinha, who has married his partner Olly, 11 months after their January engagement. The popular quizzer and comedian, who has Parkinson's disease, opened up about the couple's wedding in a new blog post, describing it as the "greatest day of my life". He revealed in his post that they had tied the knot in a registry office with 38 guests in attendance, and shared that one of the readings had been the lyrics to Love Comes Quickly by the Pet Shop Boys, which was read out by one of his best men. The happy newlyweds were then joined by some 300 additional guests for their wedding reception.

Paul Sinha has married his partner Olly, 11 months after their engagement

In his blog post, 49-year-old Paul spoke candidly about the stresses of the day, and admitted that his carefully-laid plans started to derail as the reception started. "For the longest hour-and-a-quarter of my life, everything went wrong," he said, later adding: "I am about to have an absolute breakdown, when a friend takes me outside the pub and says, 'This is your wedding. Things go wrong. When I got married, you wouldn't believe how many things went wrong. This is your day. These are your people. Now, go out there and enjoy yourself.'"

MORE: Strictly's Seann Walsh speaks candidly about Katya Jones kissing scandal

The TV star then stated: "Instead of destroying the greatest day of my life, I then went on to have the greatest day of my life, as friends and family thoroughly enjoyed drinking, dancing and ignoring the canapés (on which I had spent thousands). The realisation that, in the overall scheme of things, the failure to provide a visual accompaniment to the playlist was about the hundred-and-seventeenth most important priority for me. Suddenly, I was able to forget my troubles, and effortlessly glide through the company of three-hundred beloved guests."

Paul is best known as The Sinnerman on The Chase

He concluded: "The entertainment ended with me and Olly, stood on chairs, destroying Carter USM's excellent cover of The Impossible Dream. Best of all, when I woke up the next morning, I realised: I hadn't thought about my Parkinson's once. All I thought was how lucky I was to have lived a life where my friends and family are amazing. On to married life."

MORE: Michael Barrymore quits Dancing on Ice after injury

Paul, who is known on The Chase as The Sinnerman, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in June. In a post shared with his 109k followers, the quizzer simply wrote: "I have Parkinson's disease. I will fight this with every breath I have."