Meghan Markle made quite the change to her engagement this year The engagement ring looks completely different!

All eyes were on Meghan Markle's huge diamond ring when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement back in November 2017. But back in June 2019, a year and a half after we first saw the ring, it became clear that Meghan had redesigned her gorgeous sparkler, which features two of the late Princess Diana's diamonds.

Meghan's fashion and beauty style is always a talking point, so it came as no surprise that the change of ring was one of our most read stories of 2019, and that many royal watchers spotted the subtle change. During her post-baby appearance at Trooping the Colour, eagle-eyed fans noticed at the time that the iconic ring's gold band had been replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band.

The before and after pictures of Meghan's engagement ring

The original band was made of gold and the ring was created by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalists to Her Majesty the Queen. The trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond flanked on either side by two smaller jewels. The stones were specially selected by the Prince; the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother's personal collection.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement. It is not known when the Duchess of Sussex made the change, but it is thought it happened during the time she was pictured without it - many fans had thought she was not wearing it because of swelling due to pregnancy.

The original band was made of gold

Meanwhile, at this year's Trooping, royal watchers spotted a third addition to the wedding and engagement ring. HELLO! confirmed in honour of their first wedding anniversary on 19 May, Prince Harry gifted his wife with a stunning new eternity ring. Meghan wore her sparkling accessory next to her Welsh gold wedding band and her three-stone diamond engagement ring.

Fans spotted Meghan's new engagement ring band and eternity ring

Eternity rings symbolize everlasting love and are usually given by a spouse to their wife to commemorate a milestone wedding anniversary or to celebrate the welcoming of a new child. The ring is also typically covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band.

