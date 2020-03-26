6 best Netflix wedding movies to restore your faith during coronavirus: From Bridesmaids to Sex and the City The perfect panacea amid COVID-19

Netflix is our knight in shining armour during coronavirus. While we're cooped up indoors all day everyday during lockdown, Netflix is there to entertain us ­- and its wedding movies are ideal. Though COVID-19 has had devastating effects on the wedding industry, it certainly isn't the be all and end all, and what better way to restore your faith and excitement than to binge watch some of the best wedding films? Here, we chart the most heart-warming ones on Netflix right now.

SEE: Coronavirus shattered my wedding but taught me a valuable lesson

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! tells the story of bride-to-be Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, who surprises her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) by inviting three men to the wedding, any of whom could be her father. Team the inimitable cast with an ABBA soundtrack, and Mamma Mia! is an undeniably fun watch that'll remind you just how much you have to look forward to on your big day.

I Love You, Man

Paul Rudd takes on the role of Peter, who spends his life trying to be the perfect fiancé to Zooey. In doing so, he forgets the importance of guy friends and winds up without a best man. He eventually finds Jason Segel aka Sydney, an open-minded free-spirited guy, and together they form an adorable bromance.

SEE: Coronavirus ruined my wedding and I lost all of my money

Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids is a comedy classic that'll make you laugh until you cry. Kristen Wiig plays Annie, a single woman who suffers a series of misfortunes while serving as maid of honour for her BFF, Lillian (played by Maya Rudolph), but nevertheless continues to blindly lead the other bridesmaids through the wedding rituals.

Sex and the City

If ever we've needed a reminder that we're all in this together, it's now, and that's exactly what Sex and the City is. It tells the story of three best friends that join forces to support and look out for Carrie (Sarah-Jessica Parker) when she gets jilted at the altar by Big.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Four Weddings and a Funeral is a welcome reminder that, while we might be unable to go on dates right now, there is still hope for finding the one once we come out the other side. It features a stellar cast including none other than Hugh Grant, who has historically been unlucky in love until he meets a beautiful American named Carrie.

Leap Year

Tradition dictates that women can only propose to their other half on a leap year, but the namesake movie puts paid to the notion as Amy Adams takes a journey across Ireland to pop the question to her boyfriend.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.