Amanda Holden makes rare comment about 'bickering' with husband Chris on wedding anniversary

Amanda Holden never misses an opportunity to pay tribute to her husband Chris Hughes on their wedding anniversary, and this year was no exception.

The Britain's Got Talent judge married the record producer on 10 December 2008, five years after they first met in Los Angeles. While she has shared a handful of family photos with Chris and their daughters Alexa and Hollie, Amanda has rarely commented on her marriage.

The Britain's Got Talent star marked her 15th anniversary with record producer Chris Hughes

Next to a black and white photo of the couple smiling nose to nose, Amanda made a rare confession about their "bickering".

"15 years ago today, I married my best friend. 20 years together. 2 Girls. An [angel] boy and we have made a beautiful life together!!! ( having said everything above, we still bicker every day) #anniversary," she wrote, paying tribute to their late son Theo who was sadly stillborn in 2011.

© Getty Amanda jokingly admitted she bickers with her husband sometimes

While many of Amanda's fans shared congratulatory messages, others replied to her candid marriage confession. "What would a marriage be without bickering," joked one, while a second remarked: "Congratulations x you wouldn’t be normal if you didn’t bicker lol xx have a lovely family day xx."

Amanda and Chris exchanged vows at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset, before moving to Babington House, a private members' club set on an 18-acre estate, to celebrate their evening reception with friends and family.

The TV star – who was previously married to Les Dennis – moved away from traditional bridal white and chose an elegant champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown adorned with lace and embellishments. Amanda styled her blonde hair back in a chic bun and was later spotted wearing trainers to dance at her reception.

© Getty Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes wed in 2008

Taking no chances on the weather for her magical winter wedding, she wrote in The Sun: "I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow.

"As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

© Instagram The couple are parents to daughters Lexi and Hollie

The Heart Radio star previously revealed she felt "something primitive" when she first saw Chris, she admitted to the publication. Following a 20-year relationship, her attraction hasn't changed, with Amanda telling The Mirror she still finds her husband "fit."

"Oh god I really fancy Chris. We'll be eating dinner in a restaurant, he'll go to the loo, then I'll look up, catch a glimpse of a man and think, 'He's fit' and then realise, '[explicit] that's my husband! I still fancy him!" gushed the TV star.

So what's the secret to Amanda and Chris' happy marriage? Amanda added: "He challenges me and I challenge him, and I think that's the secret to a good marriage."

DON'T MISS: Christmas celebrity splits: Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry and more heartbreaking marriage breakdowns